Accelerating China’s Transformation into a Strong Country in Manufacturing

A worker handles a gigantic gripper to move a forged part at a workshop of China Firstheavy Industries Co Ltd in Qiqihar, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, April 18, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — When extending festive greetings to the country’s workers ahead of International Workers’ Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on them to work diligently and boldly engage in innovation to make solid progress in advancing China’s modernization. In terms of achieving China’s modernization, the development of the manufacturing industry is indispensable. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, pays great attention to the manufacturing industry and those working in the sector. Over the years, Xi has spoken with frontline manufacturing workers and technicians during his inspections across the country. On April 12, Xi visited the headquarters of GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co Ltd in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province. During the visit, Xi learned about the company’s progress in achieving core technology breakthroughs in key areas and what it has done to develop high-end, smarter manufacturing. and greener. “We need to develop the economy sustainably without drastic fluctuations,” Xi said. “In this regard, science and technology, education and talent are of great importance.” In June 2022, Xi visited XGIMI Optoelectronic Co Ltd, a company specializing in the development of projectors, visiting the company’s exhibition hall and factory during his inspection trip to Yibin City, in Sichuan province. Xi spoke with company employees and said he was glad to see young people playing a major role in the company’s development. He stressed that as a major manufacturer, China should strive to improve its innovation capabilities and accelerate its transformation into a strong country in manufacturing. “Most of you were born in the 1980s and 1990s, and the country relies on you to advance our cause and achieve prosperity,” Xi said. In August 2022, while inspecting Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, Xi set aside time to talk with technicians who were testing equipment in a factory workshop, inquiring about their academic qualifications and their professional abilities. Hearing that the company’s workforce included more than 4,000 R&D professionals, Xi was thrilled. “Why is the CPC Central Committee implementing the innovation-driven development strategy? It is because it is the only way for our country to improve the industrial level and capability, and transform the economy and manufacturing of our country from big to strong,” Xi said. .

