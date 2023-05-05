Trump news today: Judge gives Trump until Sunday to decide whether to testify as lawyers for E Jean Carrolls remain in case





Related video: Judge denies Trump lawyers’ mistrial request in rape trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Lawyers for Jean Carrolls have ended their case in the civil rape and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

Then Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make the last-minute decision to testify, giving his defense team until 5 p.m. Sunday to confirm whether the former president would appear, said reported Law & Crime.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to confront Ms Carroll after his defense team suffered a series of setbacks at the trial in New York.

Speaking to reporters while golfing at his Doonbegresort, Mr Trump said he was likely to attend the trial, which hears its final day of evidence before closing arguments next week.

I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is, it’s ridiculous, he said.

The comments came as Mr Trump’s deposition was played on the seventh day of his trial in Manhattan federal court, where he is being prosecuted for the alleged sexual assault at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in 1996.

There was nothing. I don’t know anything about that crazy job, Mr. Trump said in the deposition.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1683279601Trumpworld Insider Cooperates in Investigation of Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents

A Trumpworld insider has begun cooperating with the investigation into classified documents found at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, it has been revealed.

Sources told The New York Times that the DOJ found an insider witness who worked for the former president at his Florida estate and is now speaking to investigators as part of the investigation.

Special counsel prosecutors are trying to establish whether Mr. Trump tried to hide certain documents even after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for their return last May, the newspaper reported.

The insider, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly provided investigators with a photo of the Mar-a-Lago storage room where the documents were kept.

The newspaper says it is not known what other information the witness may have provided, or how long he has been cooperating with the Justice Department.

Rachel Sharp5 May 2023 10:40 am

1683277200ICYMI: E Jean Carroll suffered a panic attack while watching The Apprentice and now sleeps with a loaded gun

Dr Leslie Lebowitz, a clinical psychologist hired by Ms Carrolls’ legal team, said the former Elle columnist went to host a new TV show with a friend on an unnamed network when an executive told them showed a clip from the reality series hosted by Trump.

She became so flooded with memories, with a sense of panic, that she lost her ability to speak, Dr. Lebowitz said. The person she was with had to present the show.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 10:00

1683273600What are the allegations in the E Jean Carrolls rape case against Donald Trump?

A chance encounter, an alleged violent sexual assault and a colossal struggle. A jury is to decide if the businessman-turned-politician raped the columnist in the mid-1990s.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 09:00

1683270000Watch: Trump claims he would end the war in Ukraine in a day: it would be easy

Donald Trump has claimed that he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war in one day if he were president.

The former president described the situation as a disaster as he spoke to GB News in an interview that aired on Wednesday evening (May 3).

If I were president, and I say this, I will end this war in one day, it would take 24 hours, Mr Trump said.

I know [Volodymyr] Well Zelensky, I know [Vladimir] Putin good. I would like this to end within a 24 hour period. It would be easy, this deal would be easy.

Trump says he would end the war in Ukraine in one day: it would be easy

Donald Trump has claimed that he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war in one day if he were president. The former president described the situation as a disaster as he spoke to GB News in an interview that aired on Wednesday evening (May 3). If I were president, and I say this, I will end this war in one day, it would take 24 hours, Mr Trump said. I know [Volodymyr] Well Zelensky, I know [Vladimir] Putin good. I would like this to end within a 24 hour period. It would be easy, this deal would be easy. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 08:00

1683266400This week could put Joe Bidens’ re-election field in a bind

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign largely on the premise that he wanted to finish the job he started when he took office due to a pandemic and shockwaves. economics that followed.

Since then, he has attempted to project a message to the American public that he has pulled the nation out of the worst of the pandemic, even as people continue to die from Covid-19, and that he has led the country into a new era of economic crisis. prosperity, despite the inflation that is still present in people’s minds.

Mr Biden clearly hopes to create a Democratic mirror image of Ronald Reagans 1984 Morning in America re-election campaign, when the incumbent campaigned for the nation to emerge from the malaise of the 1970s and into an era of renewal and optimism .

But this week could easily throw a wrench in Mr. Bidens’ efforts to make that point.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 07:00

1683262800Tucker Carlson plotting to host GOP debate despite being suppressed by Fox

Tucker Carlson is considering hosting an independent primary debate and has been in touch with former President Donald Trump about the idea.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 06:00

1683259200How a chance meeting at a department store led to a lawsuit decades later

As E Jean Carrolls’ attorneys wrap up their case, Andrew Feinberg has a full recap of how we got here.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 05:00

1683255614Watch: Donald Trump says Joe Biden is disrespectful for missing the coronation

Donald Trump has called Joe Biden disrespectful for missing the coronation of King Charles III.

The former president suggested that Mr Biden was not physically ready to make the trip from the United States.

I don’t think he can do it physically, I think it’s hard for him, Mr Trump said.

But, certainly, he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard he wasn’t coming…I think it’s very disrespectful not to be there.

Donald Trump says Joe Biden is disrespectful for missing the coronation

Donald Trump has called Joe Biden disrespectful for missing the coronation of King Charles III. The former president suggested that Mr Biden was not physically ready to make the trip from the United States. I don’t think he can do it physically, I think it’s hard for him, Mr Trump said. But, certainly, he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard he wasn’t coming…I think it’s very disrespectful not to be there. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 04:00

1683252014Ivanka Trump refuses to turn over documents in Trump Organization fraud case, attorney general says

Letitia James’ team brought the charge in an April 25 court filing, first reported by Forbes, in the latest development in the Trump family’s battle with New York state since the former first daughter ditched her former legal team, including attorneys who jointly represent her. and his brothers.

John Bowden has the story.

Bevan Hurley5 May 2023 03:00

1683250154 This week could put Joe Bidens’ re-election field in a bind

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign largely on the premise that he wanted to finish the job he started when he took office due to a pandemic and shockwaves. economics that followed.

Since then, he has tried to project a message to the American public that he has pulled the nation out of the worst of the pandemic, even as people continue to die of Covid-19, and that he has led the country into a new era of economic crisis. prosperity, despite the inflation that is still present in people’s minds.

Mr Biden clearly hopes to create a Democratic mirror image of Ronald Reagans 1984 Morning in America re-election campaign, when the incumbent campaigned for the nation to emerge from the malaise of the 1970s and into an era of renewal and optimism .

But this week could easily throw a wrench in Mr. Bidens’ efforts to make that point.

Graeme Massie5 May 2023 02:29

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-e-jean-carroll-rape-trial-witness-b2333028.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos