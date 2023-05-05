Students reportedly fined for not listening to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Dehradun: A school in Dehradun has been accused of levying a 100-rupee fine on pupils who failed to come to school to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” program, an official said on Friday. responsible.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the school management in the school’s WhatsApp group.

National Chairman of the National Association for Parents and Students Rights, Arif Khan, has written a letter to Director of Education, Dehradun, demanding action in the matter.

The Education Department sent a notice to the school and asked for a response within three days.

Arif Khan said: “The GRD Niranjanpur Academy, Dehradun has issued an order to impose a fine of Rs 100 or submit a medical certificate for children who did not attend school for the Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday. The parents also showed the screenshot of this command.

Director of Education Pradeep Kumar said: ‘A show cause notice has been sent to the school. And if the school does not present its stand within three days, then it will be understood that money has been requested from the students on behalf of the school. After that, the department will take action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” aired 100 episodes on April 30.

Being the 100th episode, special programs were held in many locations, including schools across the country.