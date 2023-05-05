Before inspecting damaged roads in Lampung, President Joko Widodo checks food prices in traditional markets





KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA Road conditions were damaged on Jalan Raya Rumbia in Way Seputih District, Central Lampung Regency, Lampung on Wednesday (3/5/2023). The link road between Central Lampung Regency and Tulang Bawang Regency will be reviewed by President Joko Widodo. BANDAR LAMPUNG, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo arrived in Lampung province on Friday (5/5/2023) at 08:00. Before inspecting the damaged road in the central regency of Lampung, President Jokowi accompanied by Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono checked food prices food in traditional markets. President Jokowi’s arrival in Lampung was welcomed by Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi and officials of the Lampung Provincial Leadership Communication Forum at Raden Inten II Airport, Bandar Lampung. Next, President Jokowi proceeded to Natar Market, South Lampung Regency, Lampung.

According to observations at the Natar market, the prices of a number of basic products, including shallots and garlic, have started to climb. The price of both products is currently Rp 30,000 per kilogram. The president said the government continues to try to control commodity prices and inflation. According to the president, adequate supply is the key to preventing commodity prices from rising in the market. In addition, the good condition of road infrastructure is also important to reduce logistics costs. The key is there, don’t let the supply fail. Therefore, the importance of road infrastructure is to reduce logistics costs in the market, President Jokowi said in a statement to the media. After reviewing commodity prices in the market, President Joko Widodo continued his visit to Itera Kota Baru Toll, South Lampung Regency. From there, the President is due to travel to central Lampung to inspect damaged roads on Jalan Raya Rumbia in Seputih Banyak District and Rumbia District. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA Damaged road condition on Jalan Raya Rumbia, Rumbia District, Lampung Central Regency, Lampung on Wednesday (05/03/2023). The link road between Central Lampung Regency and Tulang Bawang Regency will be reviewed by President Joko Widodo. Jalan Raya Rumbia in Lampung Central Regency, Lampung, which was visited by President Joko Widodo, is a portrait of Lampung’s poor road infrastructure. The condition of the road between Central Lampung Regency and Tulang Bawang Regency is very poor. Indeed, the road is the main access for residents to get around. The road is also a vital axis for transporting logistics to agricultural products, particularly cassava. In fact, the road is also a link to one of Bratasena’s shrimp pond centers in Tulang Bawang Regency. Also read: Waiting for the asphalt road after the arrival of the president surveillance Compass On Wednesday (05/03/2023) and Thursday (05/04/2023), severe damage was distributed almost evenly along the 25 kilometer road from Simpang Ringga Seputih Surabaya. The road that crosses these six districts must be taken in more than two hours. The worst road conditions were observed in Way Seputih district to Rumbia district with a length of 10 kilometers. Along this section of the road, most of the asphalt has disappeared, leaving only pebbles, gravel and large gaping holes. Some of the potholes are still flooded with rainwater, while others are dry, leaving dusty roads. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA Damaged road condition on Jalan Raya Rumbia, Way Seputih District, Central Lampung Regency, Lampung on Wednesday (05/03/2023). The link road between Central Lampung Regency and Tulang Bawang Regency will be reviewed by President Joko Widodo. Since two days before the planned visit of President Joko Widodo to this place, some of the potholes have started to be repaired. Officers filled the potholes with rocks and leveled them with heavy equipment. However, there are still many sections of damaged roads that are still potholes. The arrival of President Joko Widodo in Central Lampung was not only anticipated by local residents. A number of residents from outside the regency also came to Central Lampung to meet the president. One of them is married couple I Gede Sadguna (67) and Nengah Satri (59). This rubber farmer from Wono Rejo village, Gedong Meneng district, Tulang Bawang regency, is willing to travel 2.5 hours from his home in Rumbia. In fact, on the way, he suffered a tire blowout twice. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA Road conditions were damaged on Jalan Raya Rumbia in Way Seputih District, Central Lampung Regency, Lampung on Wednesday (3/5/2023). The link road between Central Lampung Regency and Tulang Bawang Regency will be reviewed by President Joko Widodo. According to Gede, he wants to meet President Jokowi to tell him about his aspirations for the construction of roads in his village. According to him, the condition of road infrastructure in Tulang Bawang has also been badly damaged. In fact, according to Gede, the damaged road at home is much worse. Also Read: Due to Damaged Roads, President Visits Lampung Center

