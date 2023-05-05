Jokowi drives a car to check roads and infrastructure in Lampung





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visits roads and infrastructure in Lampung province. The control is carried out by car. This was conveyed by the President's Undersecretary for Protocol, Press and Media, Bey Machmudin, while dismissing reports circulating on social media that the President is inspecting using a helicopter and A mountain bike. "Using only cars, no helicopters and not even motorbikes," Bey said, Jakarta, Friday, April 5, 2023.





The president plans to check the infrastructure as well as damaged roads that have gone viral on social media. The President explained that few regencies/cities use their budgets for infrastructure improvements. “So we have just collected data on district and city roads. Provincial roads are badly damaged because the existing budgets in provinces and districts/cities are not directed much towards infrastructure development,” said the president to reporters after visiting Sarinah Mall, Jakarta. , Thursday, May 4, 2023. The President pointed out that the damaged regional roads would disrupt the mobility of people and the movement of goods from one region to another. This drives up the logistics. “This (road) is very important. Once the roads are damaged, especially the provincial roads, it will disrupt the name of the goods, the mobility of the people, the mobility of the goods, the logistics costs will increase so that the goods will not be able to compete with other provinces, other regions. We are the ones who have to know that all the advantages of the infrastructure are there,” Jokowi said. Jokowi will confirm for himself the news of the damaged roads in Lampung. “I want to make sure that I really want to see if what’s in the video, if what’s in the media is true or not. (Walking) early in the morning,” the president said. Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accounts Google News Medcom.id (AZF)

