Foreign policy opportunism could cost India dearly

Opportunism can be an occasional tactical corner in a combative international diplomacy environment. Problems arise when it turns into foreign policy. A tragic example in modern history was the Ottoman-German alliance where the Turkish Sultan Mehmed VI was lured by the prospect of Russian money and territory, to side with Weimar Germany.

A similar situation exists today, as the non-Western world agonizes over seductive US offers in the context of its confrontation with China. The Joe Biden administrations geostrategy algorithm sees India as fair game for his diplomacy.

This is because a high degree of opportunism has crept into Indian foreign policy in recent years under the rubric of national interests, which our ultra-nationalists love. Cynicism touches a high threshold. Bloomberg reported last week that India grabs cheap Russian crude, turns it into fuels like diesel and ships it to Europe at a nice markup. India is buying Russian crude at discounted prices in local currency and selling in dollars, breaking Western sanctions on Russia, and is on track to become Europe’s biggest supplier of refined fuels this month, while India Biden administration acquiesces in hopes of gradually trapping India in its Indo-Pacific Strategy. But India remains silent on the central issues of Russia’s western encirclement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigus spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting in Delhi last week on the ongoing integration of the QUAD into the Indo-Pacific strategy of increasingly militarized United States to contain China and its encounter with its Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on Indian soil. and their plans to meet again soon in Beijing sent a powerful message that we live in historic times when running with the hare and hunting with hounds can be dangerous.

Indeed, when US President Biden finds time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi no less than five times by the end of 2023 amid his upcoming re-election campaign and the cascading banking crisis threatening implosion of the US economy, it is evident that the stubbornness of both countries in attacking Chinese windmills in the Asia-Pacific has become crucial to Washington’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

Perhaps this is happening in part because of a misconception on our part that by taking advantage of Washington’s urgent need for India as a handy tool in its efforts to contain China, we too can exploit our new role of geopolitical counterweight in our own relations with China. But it will be an overkill that does not consider either America’s appalling track record of using its allies and friends for its own gain and summarily throwing them out, or the inherent limits to our own usefulness as pawns. Look to our extended neighborhood in the Gulf and West Asia, as one after another traditional US allies strive to reduce their dependence on Washington.

On April 25, an editorial in the government-run China Daily warned Delhi against misconceptions this might underestimate its (Beijing’s) resolve when it comes to safeguarding its territorial integrity. Not to mention that they (the West) are only pushing India deeper into a geostrategic pitfall. Foreigners have left behind a legacy of contested borders, and foreigners are now using it to create greater security dilemmas for India.

This pantomime recalls the calamitous route taken by Mehmed VI, which also innocently began with the purchase of two ships for the Ottoman Navy, manned by German sailors and commanded by their German admiral. The Ottomans had declared neutrality at the start of the war in 1914, and negotiations with both sides were underway when the sultan moved into the German camp. The international political climate at the start of the 20th century was also multipolar, without one or two preeminent states.

Multipolarity offered the Ottomans the ability to pit one power against another, which they often did with consummate skill. But over-ambition or sheer idiocy depending on how you look at it led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Ottoman citizens and the dissolution of the empire.

A capital lesson to be learned is that opportunism can be costly to a power that is unaware of its weaknesses. The terrible beauty of world wars is that they have no predictable trajectory, but can also wind through valleys or barren lands where not a blade of grass grows. When the world order collapses, it is often unexpected, quick and violent, as a phase of brutal anarchy begins.

(MK Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat)

