Prime Minister Narendra Modi cites ‘Kerala history’ and accuses Congress of supporting terrorist mentality

“Congress stands with terrorist tendencies,” he said.

Ballari, Karnataka:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an all-out attack on Congress, accusing it of ‘kneeling’ to terrorism to save its vote bank. During a campaign rally for his party, the BJP, in Bellari, Karnataka, he accused the big old party of opposing the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’, which he says is based on a plot terrorist. Congress is supporting elements that champion terrorism in trying to ban this film, he said.

“Bombs, guns and pistols make a lot of noise, but there is no noise of a terrorist plot that can hollow out society from within. Even the court has expressed concern about this form of terror. There’s a lot of talk these days about ‘The Kerala Story’ film being based on such a terrorist plot,” he said, and accused Congress of opposing the film made on terrorism and to stand with terrorism apologists.

“‘The Kerala Story’ is said to be based on terrorist plots in a single state. A terrorist plot was revealed in such a beautiful state in the country, where people are so hardworking and talented,” he added .

Calling it “misinformation”, the prime minister, while starting his speech, dismissed pre-election polls giving Congress an edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in the southern state.

“Congress has been using corruption to plunder the people of this country since the eve of independence. Now they are using another tactic – using disinformation to deceive the people and win elections,” he said, adding that Congress will “go as far as appeasement”.

He again raised the issue of Congress promising to ban organizations like the Bajrang Dal, without explicitly naming the outfit.

“Congress shudders to see the support we are getting. They are scared even if I say ‘Jai Bajrangbali,'” he said and had the chant rehearsed with him several times, such as at his last rally in the ‘State.

In its manifesto for the Karnataka elections, Congress equated the banned Islamic organization People’s Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saying it would ban organizations which promote “enmity or hatred, whether between majority or minority communities”.

The prime minister consistently criticized Congress throughout his speech, repeatedly accusing the party of being soft on terrorism and brokering a “backdoor deal” with supporters of extremism.

“The BJP has always been tough on terrorism. But whenever there is action against terrorism, Congress gets a stomach ache. Now the whole world is worried about terrorism. We have been suffering from it for a long time Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human values ​​and anti-development I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank Congress has surrendered to terror Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way. Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, the farmers, the rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed,” he said. Congress has harbored and fed terror, Prime Minister Modi added.

Responding to barbs from Congress’ ‘40% commission’ hinting at alleged corruption in state government, the prime minister said Congress had long accepted it was a party at 85% commission.

“Rajiv Gandhi had said that when the central government sent 1 rupee, only 15 paise reached the people. This means that he himself had accepted Congress as the party at 85%,” the prime minister said.

The Congress manifesto is full of false promises, the prime minister said, while the BJP issued a “letter of resolution” with a roadmap to make Karnataka the country’s first state, the prime minister said. He called the congressional manifesto one that was supposed to be a package of promises just to stop things and appease.