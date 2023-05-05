This is how Donald Trump invests his money





donald trump

Donald Trump is full of money. After leaving the White House, he refinanced an office tower in San Francisco and sold his hotel in DC, leaving him with an estimated war chest of $425 million. Where did he invest all that money? A new financial disclosure report, filed last month, provides answers.

Most of it is held in safe investments, which makes sense for a 76-year-old man, who maintains a portfolio of riskier real estate assets and could need a few hundred million to deal with legal issues. His disclosure lists the value of each asset in wide ranges, making it difficult to know exactly how his investments break down, but it appears the bulk is in bonds, Treasuries and money market funds. Stocks make up a good chunk of the rest. Trump owns blue chip names like Procter & Gamble, JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. There is also a small ribbon made up of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and gold.

How Donald Trump invests his money

The former president’s biggest stake is in a non-bank lender named Owl Rock Capital Corporation, founded by a trio of veteran financiers from Blackstone, KKR and Goldman Sachs. Trump owns between $5 million and $25 million in stock in the company, according to his financial disclosure report. Company president Edward Dalelio lent money to the Trumps Castle casino and hotel in Atlantic City in the late 1980s and later joined the board of directors of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

His investment in Owl Rock makes a lot of sense to wealth manager Lori Van Dusen of LVW Advisors. We’ve emerged in a great opportunity for credit strategies like this, she says. With tighter credit and lending conditions and a slowing economy, the need for liquidity and restructuring providers is greater. My guess is that’s why he would own this.

