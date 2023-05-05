US and China face test of possibility of managed rivalry

If they were dating, it would be called ghosting. And all those unanswered calls, texts, and emails might be cause for a shrug, a wry smile, and an acceptance that it’s time to move on.

But Joe Biden and Xi Jinping lead the world’s two major rival powers and by far the two largest economies.

So China’s rejection of recent US efforts to arrange a phone call between the leaders is more than a dating accident. And it comes at a critical time to define what the world’s most important geopolitical relationship will look like in years to come.

With attitudes hardening on both sides, from trade and tariffs to the future of Taiwan’s island democracy, which China has pledged to reunite with the mainland, the American hope is not just to avoid a kind of catastrophic diplomatic loop.

It’s about finding a way for the two countries to agree on the ground rules of the road between them, regular high-level communication to prevent their growing rivalry from leading to unnecessary or even unintended conflict.

The longer-term hope, though it has seemed increasingly elusive lately, is that America and China find ways to cooperate on issues of global concern: climate change, for example. , or debt relief for developing countries.

The good news is that Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi will be talk, if not in the next few days, then surely before they meet face to face at the G-20 summit in India this fall.

Still, how quickly this happens and what they say to each other could go a long way in determining whether a more managed rivalry proves feasible.

Very divergent perspectives

Public signals from both sides have underscored the profoundly different ways the United States and China view current tensions and the way forward.

In a great political speech Last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised Washington’s concerns about China’s withdrawal from free-market reforms at home and China’s confrontational stance toward America and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, [and] other regions. This, she said, explains Washington’s determination to push for fairer trade, as well as its recent moves to restrict the sale to China of high-tech components with potential military applications.

The story continues

But she dismissed talk of large-scale economic decoupling. With US-China trade totaling some $700 billion, this would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing internationally. She added that US policy is not about preventing China from prospering: a growing China that plays by the rules would benefit China itself, America and the world.

And she underlined the essential importance of communication.

But from China, the message has been diametrically different.

Encirclement and repression

Mr. Xi told his legislature in March that Western countries, led by the United States, were implementing all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us.

In the weeks that followed, he not only dismissed suggestions of a phone call with Mr. Biden. He hosted a group of European leaders from Italy, Germany, France and the European Union for talks in Beijing. China clearly sees a double payoff: ignoring the Biden administration while strengthening ties with European allies in the Americas.

There is a domestic political signaling measure on both sides of the impasse.

But that’s one of the reasons why the coming weeks could prove so important.

Mr. Xi, recently elected for a third term, has more power than any leader since Mao Zedong. He built his rise on the tale of a Chinese century in which his country would replace the post-World War II dominance of the Americas in world affairs. The appearance of compromise and conciliation with Washington would risk looking like a setback.

Mr. Bidens’ hardline policy toward Beijing has benefited from something almost unheard of in Washington today: bipartisan support. But as the 2024 election nears, efforts to find common ground with China could spark Republican accusations of weakness.

The delicate juncture of current relationships adds to the sense of urgency.

Barely five months ago, the two leaders did meet at last November’s G-20 summit in Bali. And the two leaders have committed to an effort to improve relations, beginning with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.

But hours before it left, the United States identified a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Midwest, postponing the trip and eventually shooting down the balloon. The lack of communication between the countries’ militaries was seen as an obstacle to the prospects of de-escalating the incident before it reached this stage.

Since then, both the visit to Beijing and the proposed call between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi have been on hold.

Mr Blinken said this week that efforts were continuing to reschedule it, and President Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry cited short-term plans to resume the countries’ climate change talks.

Like Mr. Biden, they see these steps as essential not only for U.S.-China relations, but also as a stabilizing factor in an increasingly unstable world. It’s a point Ms. Yellen made, citing President Bidens’ view that the two great powers share responsibility … to prevent competition from turning into conflict.

And that’s especially true, she said, because America and China don’t just hang out. Since decoupling is not realistically on the agenda, they are doomed, in a certain sense, to remain partners.

In other words, if nothing else, they have to think about the kids.

Read this story on csmonitor.com

Become a member of the Monitor community