Trump blames Biden for skipping the coronation. No president left.





Joe Biden will not be at the coronation of King Charles, whom Donald Trump called “very disrespectful”. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Eisenhower skipped Queen Elizabeth’s. First Lady Jill Biden will attend the coronation on Saturday and lead the US delegation. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Joe Biden for not attending the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, despite the fact that no US president has ever attended.

“Certainly he should be here as a representative of our country,” Trump told the British outlet GB News in a May 3 interview. “I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful of him not to be here.”

Trump also appeared to reference Biden’s age affecting his ability to travel, telling GB News, “I don’t think he can do it physically.”

Biden made 18 international trips in his first two years in office, according to the Pew Research Center. So far in 2023 he has traveled to Mexico, Poland, Canada, Ireland and made a surprise trip to Ukraine.

Historically, US presidents have always sent delegations to UK coronations and have not themselves attended President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on September 19, 2022. Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool /Getty Pictures

Biden’s absence from the coronation is set in historical precedent. President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent four representatives to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, according to The New York Times. President Franklin D. Roosevelt skipped King George VI in 1937 and sent a delegation led by General John J. Pershing, a World War I commander, Arianne Chernock, a history professor at Boston University, wrote for The Conversation. President William Howard Taft sent mining engineer John Hays Hammond in his place at the coronation of King George V in 1911, The New York Times reported.

While the President and First Lady traveled to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, only Jill Biden will attend the coronation on behalf of the United States, leading a delegation that does not has not yet been announced.

According to a White House reading of a phone call between Biden and Charles in April, the president “congratulated the king on his upcoming coronation” and “expressed his desire to meet the king in the UK on a date later”.

