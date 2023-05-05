Rishi Sunak to blame for losses by ‘cutting’ Boris Johnson, says Tory source





The disastrous Tory local election results have sparked a new round of Tory infighting, with one party source accusing Rishi Sunak of wreaking havoc by nominating Boris Johnson as prime minister. The prime minister admitted it was disappointing to lose hard-working Conservative advisers after his party lost hundreds of seats overnight, with many more ballots to count. But his comments failed to stem the anger of party insiders, who still blame Mr Sunak for his role in bringing down Mr Johnson last summer. A conservative source said: Sunak cannot blame these results on last year’s chaos. He started this mayhem by stabbing the most successful Tory election winner in 50 years. The Sunaks claim that stability has been restored are shattered. These results are on the way to being catastrophic and worse than before. Tory minister Johnny Mercer admitted the party had had a terrible night. And the chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organization, the grassroots group created by Mr Johnson’s supporters, warned that voters were concerned about what the party stood for. David Campbell-Bannerman said a return for the former prime minister should not be ruled out in the longer term. Although there is little chance of a challenge to Mr Sunak’s leadership, the response shows the difficult task ahead for the prime minister to unite his party ahead of the general election, due next year. The Tories suffered heavy losses in this year’s local elections (Picture: Getty Images) Mr Campbell-Bannerman told Radio 4s Today program that the Conservatives were not getting our message across very well that people are very concerned about what we do, what we stand for. He said: It’s not about bringing Boris back, by the way. This is party democracy. But it’s true that many of our members still love and value Boris, as do many members of the public, and given the scale of the challenge ahead, we shouldn’t rule out this longer-term option. The former MEP claimed voters were still not happy with the way we got rid of Boris, adding: I’ve spoken to quite a few people who regret it on the doorstep. We are raising taxes, the highest taxes in 70 years, and there is a price to pay for that and we want to return to more traditional Conservative policies. Related article Conservative MP and former cabinet minister John Redwood tweeted: If the Prime Minister wants to win back lost Conservative voters, he should try to deliver Conservative policies. Reduce taxes, optimize government spending and aim for growth. Mr Johnson did not comment on the local election results. His alone Tweeter since the closing of the polls was to mark the Buddhist holy day of Vesak, saying: On this spiritual day of Vesak, we celebrate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. Let us reflect on his teachings of compassion, kindness and peace, and strive to live by these values ​​in our daily lives. May you be blessed.

