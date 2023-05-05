Judge Donald Trump ‘calls his bluff’ by offering the opportunity to testify to a lawyer





The judge in the civil trial for sexual assault and defamation of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump “calls his bluff” after giving the former president a deadline to decide whether he will testify in his own defense, according to a legal expert.

In court documents filed Thursday, New York Judge Lewis Kaplan granted Trump until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, to file a motion to reopen his case for the ‘sole purpose’ of testifying as a witness. in the case.

Trump has not been present throughout the civil lawsuit involving the former Elle columnist who accused him of sexual assault and then defamation of his character while denying that the alleged assault at a department store New York Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s took place.

The former president has no legal obligation to attend the civil trial in person and is currently touring Scotland and Ireland to visit his golf courses. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina recently told Kaplan that the defense would not call any witnesses in the civil case against Trump, including the former president.

Donald Trump gestures during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland. The former president suggested he would return to New York to attend his civil trial for sexual assault and defamation. Robert Perry/Getty Images

However, Trump told reporters on Wednesday at a golf course he owns in Doonbeg, Ireland, that he would “probably” return to New York to attend the trial.

“I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation against me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile,” Trump said. “And I’m going to go back, and I’m going to face this.”

Ron Filipkowski, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, said the judge was forcing Trump to make a decision rather than teasing his appearance with the latest motion.

Filipkowski also suggested it’s highly unlikely the former president will testify in the case, citing the infamous moment during OJ Simpson’s 1995 murder trial when the prosecution team asked the NFL star to testify. trying on a bloody glove found at the crime scene, which didn’t fit him.

“Not a weird way he’s testifying. Judge calls his bluff,” Filipkowski tweeted. “That would be the dumbest decision since the DA had OJ try on a glove that had been in an evidence locker for months. Again, we’re talking about Trump, so.”

Currently, closing arguments in the case are due Monday at 10 a.m. unless Trump decides to testify.

Lawyer Sherif Edmond El Dabe, a partner at Los Angeles-based El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, said there were risks whether or not Trump decided to testify in his own case.

“The onus is on Carroll to prove her case. In theory, Donald Trump can win the case without any witnesses or evidence if the plaintiff fails to meet her burden. Not presenting evidence in your defense case can be a risky decision and unconventional, but Trump is very good at getting his message across in an unconventional way,” El Dabe told Newsweek.

“As for Donald Trump’s strategy of waiting until the very end to make his decision about testimony, judges don’t like unpredictability in trials. But at the end of the day, they can’t control everything about the trial, and the defense has until the moment it rests to decide whether or not not to call Donald Trump

“Studies have shown that there are primacy and recency biases, which means jurors tend to remember the first and last thing they hear. Oral arguments will be very important in this case. “

Before the trial, Tacopina asked if Trump did not attend the trial in person, that the jury be told it would be because the former president would save “logistical burdens” at the courthouse and in New York by preventing the shutdown. of the streets and organization of the protection of the secret services.

Kaplan denied that request, noting that Trump had “enough time” to arrange for him to appear at the courthouse. Kaplan also noted that Trump was able to quickly organize Secret Service protection at a rally he said he was to hold in New Hampshire on April 27.

“Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both,” Kaplan wrote in his order. “He’s also free to do none of that.”

Trump’s legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-testify-rape-defamation-trial-jean-carroll-1798517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos