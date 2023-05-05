Xi Focus: Xi’s Inspirational Words for Young People

BEIJING – On May 4 every year, China celebrates its Youth Day in honor of the patriotic legacy of the May Fourth Movement that took place in 1919.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has always had high expectations for the country’s younger generation.

In his report to the 20th CPC National Congress in 2022, Xi urged the country’s young people to firmly follow the Party and its guidance, aim high but stay grounded, and dare to think big and take action while making sure to be able to keep promises.

“You should strive to be the great young generation of the new era, a generation with ideals, a sense of responsibility, courage and dedication,” Xi said.

Responding to the clarion call, young Chinese are redoubling their efforts to help make China a modern socialist country in all respects.

IDEALS

Youth have always played an active and vital role throughout the development of the CPC since its inception.

In July 1921, the CCP’s First National Congress was attended by delegates with an average age of 28 – exactly Mao Zedong’s age as one of the Party delegates.

Since then, generations of Party members have devoted their youth and their entire lives to the pursuit of the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“If we have chosen the position in life in which we can work hardest for humanity, no burden can bend us, for these are sacrifices for the benefit of all.” — Xi quoted the words of the young Karl Marx on the occasion of the commemoration of the bicentenary of the birth of the German philosopher.

On Youth Day 2013, Xi participated in a Communist Youth League theme activity in Beijing.

During the event, welding technician Pei Xianfeng shared his personal growth experience. The rural youth turned into a skilled technician after years of hard work and became the first Chinese contestant to win a silver medal in welding in the history of the World Skills Competition.

“My youthful dream and the happiness of my life can only come true when I truly master the skills necessary for the country’s development,” Pei said.

Xi praised him and said, “The career you pursue as a young person is closely aligned with the cause of the Party, the nation and the people. Therefore, the spectrum of your career is broadened and its energy is better. stimulated”.

Xi pointed to the direction of the efforts of young people in China today: to strive for the realization of the Chinese dream of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY

During his 2023 New Year’s speech, Xi said, “In the future, China will be a country that expects a lot from its young generation. A nation will only prosper when its young people prosper. For China to develop further, our young people must step forward. move forward and take responsibility. »

Xie Xiaoyu from Wuhan is one of the young Chinese who have joined the country’s fierce fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

When the virus wreaked havoc in the city in early 2020, Xie, who was on winter school vacation, became the youngest volunteer in her residential community.

In March 2020, when the anti-COVID battle was at a critical juncture, Xi visited Wuhan. During the visit, Xi came to the community where Xie worked and asked her if it was hard work to be a volunteer.

“I want to do something meaningful,” Xie replied.

Acknowledging the sense of responsibility embodied by Xie, Xi said, “Some people used to say that young people are fragile, but now we can see that they have become the main force in the frontline of the fight against -epidemic”.

As long as young people have the courage to shoulder their responsibilities and fight against difficulties and risks, socialism with Chinese characteristics will be full of vitality, potential and hope, Xi once said.

GRIT AND DEDICATION

The young Chinese generation is characterized by its perseverance in hard work.

Xi himself set an example of hard work during his youth. At just 16, he traveled to a small village called Liangjiahe in Shaanxi province in northwest China to live and work alongside farmers.

Xi did all the agricultural work, including transporting manure and building dams. Local farmers praised him as “a young man who can endure hardship and work hard”.

Since the Liangjiahe years, Xi has been known as a hardworking cadre. And he often encouraged the younger generation to continue this tradition.

On various occasions, Xi visited and sent greetings to young workers who held their jobs under harsh conditions.

He once wrote to representatives of Baoding University graduates who volunteered to teach in the western regions, praising their choice to teach and educate people in these popular areas with harsh conditions.

In 2013, while interacting with young people at the Communist Youth League activity in Beijing, Xi also listened to a briefing from Chen Chen, a young student who had climbed the peak of Mount Qomolangma.

Expressing his respect for her, Xi said everyone is young only once, and only by making the most of their youth to work hard can they have something. to watch when he is old.

After winning a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming wrote a letter to Xi.

Su said in his letter that he was born in a great country and grew up in the best of times, and felt very lucky to have achieved his dream through hard work.

In his response letter, Xi expressed his hope for young athletes like Su to keep the motherland at heart, aim high and have their feet firmly on the ground. He also urged them to strive for a splendid life and devote their youth and strength to the homeland and the people.