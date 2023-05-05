Trump doubled down on the right to sexually assault people, E. Jean Carrolls that she wasn’t his type of insane deposition either





As you’ve no doubt heard, Donald Trump is currently on trial for rape, and so far the civil case hasn’t appeared to go in his favor. Of course, no one knows which side the jurors may lean on, but presumably the recorded testimony they heard today didn’t paint it in a very clear light, as it featured the ex-president doubling down on his claim that if you’re a star, it’s okay to sexually assault people and then insult the looks of E. John Carrolls.

Yes, in a stunning deposition, even for Trump lawyer Carroll, Roberta Kaplan asked the former president about the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he told Billy Bush in 2005: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, adding, grab them by the pussy. You can do anything. After watching the clip, Trump told Kaplan, Well, historically, that’s true with stars. When asked if he stood by those statements which he attributed to locker room jokes in 2016, later suggesting the tape wasn’t real, Trump replied: Well, I guess that if you look over the last million years, that has been mostly true, not always true, but mostly true, unfortunately or fortunately. It’s true: When asked about his assertion that it was okay to grab someone’s genitals without their permission, Trump said that in the middle of a deposition about someone’s alleged rape one, it was almost 100% true. Unfortunately or fortunately!

When asked if he considered himself a star, meaning someone to whom the pussy grabbing rule would apply, Trump replied: I think so, yes .

Incredibly, that wasn’t even the most shocking moment of the deposition. No, that came later when the ex-president told Kaplan he didn’t find her attractive enough to sexually assault her.

For the politician:

During the deposition, Kaplan asked him about several other women who accused him of sexual assault, women whom Trump characterized as not being his type. Increasingly belligerent, Trump told Kaplan herself that you wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest. He added: I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.

Whether or not the jury finds Trump responsible for rape, it would be nice if Americans could get together and decide that at least he shouldn’t be re-elected president.

Nothing to see here, just Ron DeSantiss continued his quest to ruin the lives of trans people

Hey look, it’s the soulless governor! Per NBC News:

Florida Republicans on Wednesday approved bills to ban college diversity programs and prevent students and teachers from using pronouns that don’t match someone’s biological sex, relying on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top priorities. Both proposals were finally adopted by Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate. DeSantis should sign the bills.

The state’s legislative session, which is due to end this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues, with DeSantis’ Republican allies approving his priority bills on sexual orientation, gender identity, race and education that should help the governor in his bid for the presidency. .

Also on Wednesday, Florida House Republicans passed a DeSantis priority bill banning colleges from using state or federal money for diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The freest state, indeed.

Welcome to the GOP Tribunal

