Court must indict Imran KhanonMay10





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) leaves after appearing in the High Court in Lahore on March 17, 2023. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be charged by an Islamabad court on 10 May in connection with the Toshakhana case, in which he is accused of accepting illegal gifts.

Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad District and Session Courts denied Khan’s request to dismiss the case on Friday and ordered the head of the PTI to ensure his attendance in court.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Khwaja Haris, argued two separate pleas asking the court to dismiss the case, claiming that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) petition n was “unviable” and that the Court of Sessions had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

However, the judge denied both requests and summoned Khan in person on May 10 for the indictment.

Khan has not appeared in court to date. He once came to the capital’s court complex to appear in court, but due to the presence of the PTI workers, chaos ensued and Khan was allowed to mark his attendance in his car.

The former prime minister was disqualified from his then-elected seat in October last year after the ECP found him guilty of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of abusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during overseas visits and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

The gifts included watches donated by a royal family, according to government officials, who previously claimed Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

There were seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission order had declared that Khan was disqualified under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Following the order, the election watchdog moved a court hearing to Islamabad and sought criminal charges against the PTI leader.

The lower court had issued a warrant for the arrest of the PTI leader in March due to his continued absence, despite summonses to appear in the case.

The arrest order, however, was overturned by the trial court a few days later due to PTI’s insistence that Khan’s life was in danger and he needed safety. The court adjourned the hearing until March 30 and ordered Khan to attend.

However, at the March 30 hearing, Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office in April last year, was granted a waiver until April 29 despite his absence. However, the hearing was again adjourned due to the absence of Khan’s lawyer.

According to rules governing ‘Toshakhana’, a Persian word meaning ‘treasure house’, government officials can keep gifts if they are of low value, while they must pay a greatly reduced fee to the government for extravagant items. .

The Toshakhana has been under the microscope since allegations emerged that Khan bought the gifts he received as prime minister at ridiculous prices and sold them on the open market for eye-popping profits.

