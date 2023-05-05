President Joko Widodo’s official car is tested directly on damaged roads in Lampung, netizens wonder about Arinal’s feelings





KILAT.COM– President Joko Widodo visited Lampung on May 5, 2023, together with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. Reacting to the virality of roads in several areas of Lampung province, President Jokowi directly monitored the condition of roads in Lampung. Driving the official presidential car, President Jokowi can be seen in a video driving through the damaged streets of Lampung. Netizens also call the streets of Lampung City “off-road tracks” because they have potholes. Read also: Satisfied to see the Lampung government disoriented by the arrival of Jokowi, Bima Yudho: I understood! “President Jokowi’s official car (Mercedes Benz S600 Guard) tested off-road tracks in Lampung province.” he wrote Kilat.com from the @habibthink Twitter account on May 5, 2023. In the video that was shared, you can see a car with a red plate saying INDONESIA and equipped with a red and white flag. Along the streets of Lampung which were badly damaged, supplemented by a convoy of other cars. Along the way, video footage shows damaged roads in all sections, so the president’s official car must have moved slowly. Also Read: Viral Video Of Online Taxi Drivers Being Victimized By People With National Police Service License Plates, Police: Chase It! Netizens also wondered how Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi felt as the president roamed the streets of the province he rules. “How does the governor of Lampung feel? Oh, as usual..he wrote. Netizens also suggested that the president’s official car should be immediately serviced after driving through potholes in Lampung. “The suspension on this Mercedez Benz S600 feels really spongy. My advice is to go back to Jakarta and check the car legs immediately.” He continued.

