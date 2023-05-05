Australian exports to China hit record high as ties ease





By Laura He, CNN Australian exports to China hit a record high in March as Chinese buyers snapped up Australian goods, from coal to iron ore, amid a thaw in bilateral relations. The country’s shipments to China hit A$19 billion ($12.8 billion) in March, up 28% from the previous month and 31% from the same period a year ago. , according to data released Thursday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The monthly number is the highest since records began in 1988. In particular, thermal coal exports to China jumped 122% in March from a year earlier to $238 million. Shipments of iron ore lumps and iron ore fines to China also jumped 28% and 22.5%, respectively, to $380 million and $973 million. The increase in trade comes as relations between Beijing and Canberra have calmed down after more than two years of freezing. In early 2020, then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 – first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan – which threatened to challenge the narrative of Beijing on the epidemic. The Chinese government said Morrison’s request was “political manipulation” and has since imposed a series of trade restrictions on Australian produce, including barley, lobsters and coal. But the frosty relationship has shown signs of thawing since last year when the Labor Party took power in Australia. Earlier this year, Beijing removed all remaining restrictions on Australian coal imports, ending an unofficial ban. China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, accounting for almost a third of its foreign trade, according to the Australian government. Australia is one of China’s largest commodity suppliers. It accounted for more than a fifth of China’s thermal coal imports before the trade restrictions were imposed. For iron ore, it remained China’s largest supplier even as relations soured. In 2022, China bought 1.1 billion tonnes of iron ore, 65% of which came from Australia. For Beijing, raw materials from Australia are important for its efforts to revive the pandemic-hit economy. Iron ore, for example, is a vital part of its steel industry. As China embarks on an infrastructure spending spree to help the economy recover from the pandemic, Beijing needs it has never been bigger. The-CNN-Wire

