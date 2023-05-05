Boris Johnson records election clip inside moving car without seatbelt | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson could add to his record of petty criminal offenses after he was filmed inside a moving car while apparently not wearing a seatbelt, an offense for which Rishi Sunak was fined in January. The 42-second clip, recorded for a local Conservative group, sees Johnson in the back of a moving car, urging Derbyshire residents to vote in Thursday’s local election. Johnson says to the camera: Hi people, this is Boris Johnson calling on all Tories in Derbyshire to come out tomorrow. He appears not to be wearing a seat belt. The post appeared to have originally been shared on Twitter by Derby North MP Amanda Solloway, but her version has since been deleted. The Liberal Democrats have urged police to investigate, although a complication is determining where the clip was filmed. Derbyshire Police said there was no information to suggest Johnson was in the county at the time. In January, Sunak became the second sitting prime minister in history, after Johnson, to be fined while in office, after filming a social media clip while traveling in the back of a car without a seat belt. Lancashire Constabulary said a 42-year-old man from London had been given the opportunity to obtain notice of a fixed fine for the offence, which followed a trip to Blackpool by the Prime Minister. Downing Street said Sunak accepted blame and paid. When he was prime minister, Johnson was fined for attending what police determined was a lockdown-breaking gathering on his birthday inside No 10 in June 2020. Sunak, the Chancellor of at the time, was also fined for attending the same event. Christine Jardine, Lib Dem Cabinet spokeswoman, said: This looks like another top Tory ignoring the law by not wearing his seatbelt. If confirmed, it would just be further proof that Johnson and Sunak are cut from the same cloth. Johnsons spokesperson did not comment. The former prime minister was not otherwise a visible presence in the Tories’ local election campaign, which appears to have gone awry for Sunak and his government, with some blame on Johnson, as well as Liz Truss, and their chaotic time at the power. Transport Minister Huw Merriman told the BBC’s Elections 2023: Yesterday when I was talking to my constituents on the doorstep they were talking about older information about former Prime Ministers, but saying: your current leader seems to have what it takes.

