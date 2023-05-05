Donald Trump: New convictions on January 6 raise the stakes for the former president





A Washington jury has laid a marker that could protect generations of future elections by convicting four Proud Boys extremists guilty of the seditious plot to violently thwart the transfer of presidential power.

But what about the next elections?

Thursday’s verdict only added to the intrigue surrounding the most serious legal and political unknown of the 2021 Capitol uprising that looms over the 2024 campaign: Donald Trump, the president who inspired the uprising, will it face its own legal and political price?

It is not simply vital to the question of whether justice applies equally to all members of society, regardless of their power. It’s also fundamental to the historical accounting that still unfolds on one of the most egregious attacks on American democracy and may help undermine Republican efforts to cloud the truth about what happened on that terrible day.

But with the legal uncertainty facing Trump, which appears endangered in multiple investigations stemming from his election denial and other alleged transgressions, comes a related political question. Even if the ex-president is accused of trying to overthrow the fundamental principle of democracy, will the peaceful transfer of power end up hurting his 2024 campaign?

The former president is betting that this will not be the case. He spent two years denying the truth of Jan. 6 and anchored his 2024 campaign for a nonconsecutive second term on the premise that he was illegally ousted from power in 2020. If the nascent Republican nominating contest is any guide , Trump’s legacy of disgrace is unlikely to scare off Republican primary voters, many of whom appear to be warming up after his slow start. And that’s despite his indictment in a secret money case in New York. (He pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records.)

President Joe Biden, however, made a counter bet. The first scene of his re-election announcement video released last month showed smoke billowing over the US Capitol and rioters with Trump flags. Whatever the liabilities of his own candidacy, including his advanced age, low approval ratings and an unpredictable economy, the current commander-in-chief begs Americans not to entrust their democracy to a predecessor who nearly overthrew it at the beginning of 2021.

Given the difficult situation, the next steps of the Ministry of Justice will be extremely important.

Today’s verdict makes it clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy, Attorney General Merrick Garland said after prosecutors secured convictions against the Proud Boys extremists in a landmark case on Thursday.

But Garland walked away from the cameras and didn’t answer a question, likely because he’s not yet ready to answer the one on the nations lips about Trump.

In cases directly related to the 2020 election, the former president is being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his actions leading up to the insurgency. He is also waiting to hear if he and his political cronies will be charged in an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, for his attempt to steal the Bidens victory in Peach State.

Thursdays Proud Boys’ convictions are among the largest of hundreds of successful lawsuits by the Justice Department against people connected to the U.S. Capitol riot. Five leaders and an associate of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, were previously convicted of seditious conspiracy in separate cases. All convicted face decades in prison. Nearly 600 rioters were convicted and more than 235 were sent to jail on lesser charges.

This record reinforces Garland’s promise that the assault on American democracy would be punished. But it also raises the question of why Trump, who inspired the rioters and convinced millions of his supporters that he in fact won an election he lost, did not face a similar liability.

Who is the most powerful person that Merrick Garland has accused in relation to January 6? No one, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Thursday, channeling frustration among some experts over the slow pace of investigations into Trump and his associates.

Likewise, the ex-president who called a crowd in Washington on the day the 2020 election was to be certified in Congress, fired supporters with lies about voter fraud and told them to fight like hell before to walk on the Capitol also be charged? And since prosecutors called the Proud Boys convicted on Thursday Trump’s army and said they seemed to see him as their leader and his rhetoric as a call to action, could he also be considering a charge as serious as this? seditious conspiracy?

Donald Trump lit the flame. The Proud Boys were the flame, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in The Situation Room.

Seditious conspiracy, a post-Civil War charge, is rarely used and difficult to prove. Prosecutors actually had to prove that two or more people conspired to overthrow, suppress, or forcibly destroy the U.S. government. They used a slew of text messages, videos and other documents to build the conspiracy chain that convinced the jury.

Using the same accusation against Trump would be complicated unless the special counsel has gathered evidence that shows the ex-president genuinely conspired with others to incite violence against the government when his vice president was inside the Capitol presiding over certification of Bidens victory. It won’t be enough to simply draw a line between Trump’s apparent mob incitement to the events that happened next.

The challenge any time you establish a conspiracy is that you have to have an agreement between two parties, said CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams. Finding an agreement between the former president and the people who were there that day is going to be exceptionally difficult.

Yet the defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy on Thursday, longtime Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were also found guilty of a range of other charges, including three separate charges of conspiracy, obstruction of the Electoral College vote and tampering. with evidence. So while a lawsuit against Trump and his closest political associates on Jan. 6 may be difficult, it may not be impossible. In fact, Tarrio wasn’t even on the Capitol grounds when the insurrection took place, a fact that might chill those in the Trump camp.

A lawyer for Rehl told CNN Katelyn Polantz after the verdict that what Trump did or didn’t do didn’t matter to her or her client. She added, however: But he was the one who called the rally and called everyone in.

Any legal action will take place in a very sensitive political context. After all, the upcoming election is taking place while a former president and current presidential candidate is being investigated for alleged crimes by the Justice Department of his successor administration.

The lesson from the former president’s career in business and politics is that he is an expert at avoiding legal liability and that the scandals one of which would have ended a normal political career seem to wash his back.

It’s fair to wonder, however, if that changes now, as his potential legal liability goes beyond matters related to the 2020 election.

Smith is also pursuing a possible Espionage Act violation and obstruction in an investigation into classified documents Trump accumulated at Mar-a-Lago. In a possible sign of his growing vulnerability over the matter, two leaders of the Trump Organization were scheduled to appear before a federal grand jury investigating the case on Thursday, after CNN exclusively reported that Smith was asking about the handling of surveillance footage of the Florida resort town. And in another extraordinary drama that reflects the staggering legal clouds hanging over Trump but could also end up demonstrating the extent of his political impunity among his constituents, a jury in a civil case is asked to decide whether Trump violated former E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defamed her. (Trump has denied any wrongdoing.)

Biden and some of Trump’s top potential opponents in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have overtly or implicitly argued that this catalog of suspicion, not to mention the chaos it could cause during the campaign and potentially in a second Trump’s term, is more than enough to disqualify him from the presidency. And after his defeat in 2020 and the defeat of several of his handpicked candidates in the midterms last fall, there is reason to believe that a national electorate could once again reject the former president in because of his conduct, his character and his permanent obsession with the last presidential election. .

That’s another story among the GOP base, which is still loyal to him. In an NBC News poll released last week, 68% of Republican primary voters agreed with the claim that the investigations against him are a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump. No other candidate is like him, we have to support him.

The ex-president, who will appear at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday, has taken effective action to try to hurt DeSantis, his former protege, who trails him in early polls. There’s plenty of time for the race to change and for DeSantis, who has yet to issue a bid, to weather some tough times in recent weeks. But the team of former presidents appears to be carrying out a more disciplined operation than its chaotic White House often did.

Trump’s demagogic and anti-democratic rhetoric at his campaign rallies, however, disproves any notion that he would be less of a threat to American democracy in a second term.

But this is a direct appeal to his supporters. So for now, at least with GOP primary voters, what doesn’t condemn Trump makes him stronger.

