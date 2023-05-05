Erdoan plays the energy card in Turkish elections with help from Putin – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

No prizes for guessing that a decisive election is just over a week away. Only two weeks after the announcement free gas supply from a new field in the Black SeaPresident Recep Tayyip Erdoan followed this week with more “good news” for Turks on the energy front.

With impeccable timing ahead of the May 14 vote, Erdoan told a crowd of supporters in the conservative city of Konya that Turkey had discovered a huge new oil field on the Syrian border that would supply the country with around 100,000 barrels a day. , a little more than one tenth of daily consumption.

It’s a message he says will inspire supporters of his campaign to make Turkey even greater. Playing before a patriotic and often nationalist electorate, Erdoan relishes the image of himself as the self-sufficient leader who is breaking Turkey’s reliance on foreign technology, especially in the defense sector. During the campaign, he partnered with the domestically-made Togg electric car, the “Kaan” fighter jet and Anadoluthe country’s first aircraft carrier.

Energy fits perfectly into this image of Turkey holding firm. “Just like for the defense industry, energy independence is also a prerequisite for the true freedom of a country and a nation,” he added. Erdoan told the flag-waving crowd in Konya on Tuesday.

The bullish rhetoric, however, masks how massive an importer Turkey is in the energy sector and is particularly dependent on its partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the development of nuclear energy and in the creation of a gas hub. regional. Turkey has been heavily dependent on foreign oil and gas for more than 90% of demandand the Department of Energy says more than a third of petroleum and petroleum product imports come from Russia. Energy independence is a distant prospect, while energy relations with Putin are a key strategic priority.

Winner of the vote

There is no doubt that energy is a burning issue. After years of runaway inflation, many Turkish families worry more about how to fill up their cars with gas than buying an expensive Togg. In September, the authorities announcement electricity bills and gas prices would rise by 20% for households and around 50% for industry, helping to send inflation soaring over 85% in the fall of 2022.

Right now everyone in the country is talking about the price of onions but if you talk to businesses and farmers, energy prices are driving this and they’re one of their major concerns, said Gnl Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies at the Middle East Institute. Studies. She said she believed public dissatisfaction with Erdoan’s handling of the economy could cost her a victory in the first round of voting on May 14, as there is a large group of people sitting on the closure, who previously voted for him but can no longer decide.

This is where free Black Sea gas comes in. Seeking to reassure voters about his ability to make a difference, the 69-year-old Islamist populist was forced to unveil a whole host of campaign giveaways. After apparently discovering a surprise gas reserve worth $500 billion in the Black Sea, Erdoan personally turned on the taps in a triumphant ceremony. We will provide free natural gas for household consumption up to 25 cubic meters per month for one year, he said.

Putin’s Plan

Behind the rhetoric of the election campaign, analysts fear that the talk of independence is in fact just a cover for a growing dependence on the Kremlin and that Erdo’s long-standing promise to become an energy hub for all Europe can open a back door to Moscow’s exports. After the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany under the North Sea were destroyed last year, Putin and Erdoan rushed to try to bring attention back to the idea of ​​a hub.

Their understanding of a hub is certainly not our understanding of a hub, said Aura Sbdu, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis which covers energy for society market intelligence ICIS.

This idea is in fashion because Russia wants to sell more gas to Turkey. Turkey would accumulate gas from various producers Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, [liquefied natural gas] and its own Black Sea gas, then launder it and relabel it as Turkish. European buyers would not know the origin of the gas, she said.

This is an important issue because although the EU has not sanctioned Russian gas, many countries have pledged to find alternative suppliers and reduce their dependence on Gazprom, Russia’s gas export monopoly. A Turkish gas hub would make it harder to differentiate between, for example, Azerbaijani and Russian supplies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with the drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, the fourth built by Turkey, in the background in Mersin on August 9, 2022 | Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a bet that could put Turkey in the crosshairs of the EU. We are following Turkey’s plans to open a gas hub very closely, a senior European Commission official said.

Nuclear option

Perhaps the most critical link between Russia and Turkey lies in the nuclear sector, an area Erdoan is also making a big showing of ahead of the election. Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, which will generate about 10% of the country’s power when its four reactors are completed in 2026.

The first nuclear fuel was delivered to the 18 billion plant last month, and the occasion was marked by the virtual participation of both a smiling and waving Putin (who faces war crimes charges before the International Criminal Court) and Erdoan (who stepped down from people-events citing the stomach flu).

The Russian leader hailed the deepening of the multifaceted partnership between our two states.”

Turkey needs Russian technology and fuel for the 4,800 megawatt Akkuyu power plant, which is owned by Russia’s Rosatom and was financed by a Russian loan. Ankara also agreed to a 15-year fixed-price contract for power generated by the plant at $12.35 per kilowatt-hour, well above current tariffs.

It doesn’t do much for Turkey’s energy independence, but it could help Erdo’s efforts to cling to power.

There is that dream, that vision, but how feasible is another question, said Kadri Tatan, resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund. Putin knows selling energy to Europe through Turkey won’t happen tomorrow, but it’s also about helping Erdoans with his narrative about Turkey’s transformation into an energy powerhouse. There is a political calculation.