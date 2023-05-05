Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times for reporting his tax records





A New York judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s 2021 lawsuit against The New York Times over reports of his tax records and ordered the former president to pay all attorney fees and legal costs incurred by the outlet and its journalists.

New York County Supreme Court Judge Robert R. Reed ruled Wednesday that Trump’s allegations against the newspaper and three of its reporters, regarding their Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into his undisclosed finances in 2018, do not did not hold under constitutional law.

“Courts have long recognized that journalists have the right to engage in lawful and ordinary newsgathering activities without fear of tort liability, because such actions are at the very core of First Amendment protected activity,” said writes Reed in his decision.

The judge further ruled that Trump showed no “tortious interference” when a Times reporter “provided his niece with a cell phone to communicate over the tapes,” according to The Daily Beast.

Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit in 2021 against The Times, three outlet reporters (David Barstow, Russell Buettner and Susanne Craig) and his niece Mary Trump. While Mary Trump “has also filed a motion to dismiss,” a “decision has yet to be rendered,” according to NBC News.

The lawsuit alleged that the reporters and Trump’s niece “engaged in an insidious conspiracy to obtain confidential and highly sensitive materials which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means to falsely legitimize their published work.”

The 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning article published by The Times probed Trump’s claims that he was “a self-made billionaire”, relying on information provided by his niece. The investigation “revealed that he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from the real estate empire, largely through tax evasions in the 1990s.”

“The New York Times is pleased with the judge’s decision today,” Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander told The Guardian. “This is an important precedent which reaffirms that the press is protected when engaging in routine news gathering to obtain information of vital importance to the public.”

This is not the first time that the former president has sued a media outlet. He previously sued CNN, accusing the network of playing a role in a “campaign of deterrence in the form of libel and slander” against him, seeking $475 million in punitive damages.

Then his campaign sued The Times in 2019 for an op-ed suggesting a “quid pro quo” with Russian officials. Similarly, he sued the Washington Post for defamation over an opinion piece that linked his campaign to Russian election interference. Both cases were dismissed.

After her uncle’s lawsuit was filed in September 2021, Mary Trump told The Daily Beast, “I think he’s a fucking loser, and he’s going to throw everything he can at the wall. That’s despair. The walls are closing in and he throws whatever sticks against the wall. As is always the case with Donald, he will try to change the subject.

Following a recent appearance on “Salon Talks,” Dean Obeidallah wrote that Mary Trump “understands what Donald Trump is capable of, especially now that he’s finally been charged with crimes.”

“Each day he is allowed to roam freely, he becomes more dangerous…Because he will reveal to people who, for some bizarre reason, still don’t believe him that he is capable of anything, that he there’s no bottom and there’s nothing he’ll stop either to get his way,” Mary Trump told Obeidallah.

