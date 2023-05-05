Kerala’s history has revealed terrorist schemes in the state, says Narendra Modi at rally in Karnataka





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the film The history of Kerala exposed terrorist conspiracies in the southern state and accused Congress of having a secret political deal with people with terrorist mindsets. He made the statement during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the town of Ballari, Karnataka. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The history of Kerala purports to depict the lives of women in the state who converted to Islam and were recruited by the Islamic State terrorist group. He came out on Friday. The filmmakers originally claimed that 32,000 Kerala women had joined the Islamic State, but when asked to provide evidence, they changed the trailer to say the film was a compilation of the true stories of three Girls. At the rally in Ballari, Modi said: There is a lot of talk about The Kerala Story these days. The film is said to be based on terrorist plots in a single state. [Kerala is] such a beautiful state, and its people are hardworking and talented. The history of Kerala has revealed terrorist plots taking place in this state. Modi, however, accused Congress of supporting terrorist elements. Not only that, Congress is making disguised political deals with people with terrorist mentalities, he alleged. So the people of Karnataka must be very suspicious of the Congress. Several opposition leaders have alleged that The Kerala Story spreads false statements and stirs up communal hatred. Initially, the filmmakers claimed that 32,000 Kerala women had joined the Islamic State, but when asked to provide evidence, they changed the trailer to say that the film was a compilation of the true stories of three young girls. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the film was Sangh Parivars propaganda led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to project the state as a center of religious extremism by raising the bogey of love jihad. Love jihad is a debunked Hindu conspiracy theory that Muslim men romantically attract Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam. Several petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court and High Court of Kerala to stop the screening of the film. However, both courts declined to order a stay of the screening on Friday. Read also : The Kerala Story Review: All About Islamophobia

