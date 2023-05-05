New DOJ subpoenas against former President Donald Trump seek documents on relationship with LIV Golf – OutKick





Former US President Donald Trump is facing a new round of Justice Department subpoenas. Adding to the investigation into classified documents stored by Trump at Mar-a-Lago are documents regarding his connection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Thursday’s subpoena against the Trump Organization bolsters Trump’s relationship with the “defector” golf league, according to a New York Times report.

LIV Golf has scheduled two of its signature events at Trump courses in 2022. Trump National Bedminster and Trump National Doral will host more events in 2023.

More Deepening in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Documents

An ‘insider witness’ from Mar-a-Lago is cooperating with the investigation into Trump’s classified documents.

The LIV golf league, led by chairman Greg Norman and financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, proved controversial in its inaugural year in 2022.

Boasting bigger pockets than its competitor, LIV has attracted big-name golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Former US President Donald Trump talks to Smash GC team captain Brooks Koepka (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

READ: FORMER MASTERS CHAMP SERGIO GARCIA PRAISE SAUDI MONEY AFTER HEARD HE WAS BANNED FROM SCOTTISH OPEN

The backlash to join LIV stems from past US tensions with the Saudis over the September 11 attacks. Wanting to condemn the Saudis for their human rights abuses, LIV-signed golfers began receiving bans and fines from organizations like the PGA Tour.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Trump’s ties to LIV Golf, until Thursday, were irrelevant to the ongoing Mar-a-Lago investigation. As The Times reported, prosecutors are likely focused on Trump’s family business in seizing LIV’s records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/new-doj-subpoenas-against-former-president-donald-trump-requests-documents-looking-at-relationship-with-liv-golf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos