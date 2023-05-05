Rishi Sunak slammed for ‘cutting’ Boris Johnson as PM hit by ‘chaos’ in local elections | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak has been criticized for ‘cutting’ Boris Johnson as prime minister last year after the party faced disastrous local election results overnight. The Prime Minister today admitted he was ‘disappointed’ to lose ‘hard-working Conservative advisers’ after losing hundreds of seats last night. A party source has blamed Mr Sunak for causing ‘chaos’ after he stabbed Boris Johnson when he pressured him to resign as Prime Minister last year.

They told the i: “Sunak can’t blame these results on the chaos of the last year. “He started this mayhem by murdering the most successful Tory election winner in 50 years. “Sunak’s claim that stability has been restored is shattered.” Former Conservative Party MEP David Campbell Bannerman said the party should ‘not rule out’ Mr Johnson returning to the helm.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said the Conservative Party ‘doesn’t get our message across very well that people are very concerned about what we do, what we stand for’. He added: “It’s not about bringing Boris back, by the way. It’s about party democracy. But it’s true that many of our members still love and value Boris, as do many members of the public. , and given the scale of the challenge going forward, we shouldn’t rule this out as a longer-term option.” Mr Campbell-Bannerman claimed party members are still unhappy with ‘the way we got rid of Boris’. The former MEP explained: “I’ve spoken to quite a few people who regret it on the doorstep. “We are raising taxes, the highest taxes in 70 years, and there is a price to pay for that and we want to return to more traditional Conservative policies.”

Speaking to GB News, he added: “I’m afraid to blame Rishi because he brought down Boris. “His campaign started the year before, supposedly a year before Boris actually quit… bringing down Boris took us from just 2-4% behind in the polls to minus 30%. “And we recovered a bit, but only to minus 17, which is still pretty disastrous.” Lord Cruddas, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organization which was launched to return power to members after the ousters of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, told the Express: ‘The local election results and disastrous polls leading to local elections reflect the disunity within the Conservative Party caused by the 1922 committee and MPs who removed two sitting prime ministers and installed a leader rejected by MPs.

“You cannot expect a political party to succeed if you ignore and disenfranchise members and treat them with contempt. That’s what happened to the Conservative Party last year. “There is only one way for the Conservative Party to turn the tide and that is to listen to the membership and start rebuilding the party from the grassroots up. “Otherwise the Conservative Party will be out of power for a generation and the blame will rest firmly with the Conservative Parliamentary Party.” Sir Keir Starmer today rejoiced to be heading for No10 in the upcoming general election as he celebrated the results of Labour’s local elections. “You cannot expect a political party to succeed if you ignore and disenfranchise members and treat them with contempt. That’s what happened to the Conservative Party last year.

The Labor leader told his ecstatic supporters in Medway: ‘Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labor majority at the next general election.’ Labor seized Tory battlegrounds, including Kent Council, for the first time since 1998. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said this morning it was ‘difficult to draw firm conclusions’ from the early results, with just over a quarter of councils having declared. But the Prime Minister insisted he ‘didn’t detect any massive groundswell of movement towards Labor or excitement for his programme’ despite the opposition’s gains.

