Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Paris for the July 14 parade as guest of honor on July 14





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 parade in Paris which will take place on July 14 this year. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Armed Forces contingent will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts. India and France have a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and defend the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, it said. “This historic visit will also be a vehicle for joint initiatives to respond to the great challenges of our time, in particular climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s presidency of the G20,” the statement said. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, French President Emmanuel Macron has invited the Indian Prime Minister to participate in the July 14 parade this year. While Modi has visited France numerous times, including the most recent in May 2022, it would be the first time in over a decade that an Indian prime minister has attended the annual military parade, as his predecessor Manmohan Singh was invited to the July 14 parade. guest in 2009. Security breach at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mysuru, mobile phone thrown at his convoy The Indian leader’s visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting ambitious new goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including across a wide range of industries, the MEA said. Modi’s presence – and the participation of Indian forces in the parade – would mark a new stage in the strategic partnership between France and India,” Macron’s office at the Elysee Palace said. Read also | Prime Minister Modi backs ‘The Kerala Story’ and slams Congress for nurturing terrorist elements The two nations “will set new goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including in a large number of industrial sectors”, he added. Macron reacted in a tweet to the announcement in French and Hindi, saying: “Dear Narendra, it will be a pleasure to welcome you to Paris as a guest of honor for the parade on July 14.” France’s invitation to India reflects the Macron administration’s growing focus on the Indo-Pacific, as it sees New Delhi’s role as crucial for the future geopolitical balance of power. (With contributions from agencies)

