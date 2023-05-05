Trump vows to ‘confront’ Ireland golf course rape accuser – Reuters





DUBLIN Donald Trump may not testify in a civil lawsuit in New York against a woman who accused him of rape but only stigmatized her on Thursday while playing golf at his course in Ireland.

The former US president jumped out of a golf cart to tell reporters he was returning to New York later Thursday and launched a four-minute rant against his accuser, author E. Jean Carroll. She is suing him for an alleged 1996 attack and for defamation.

When asked by reporters if he was willing to be cross-examined in the New York courtroom, Trump, who provided only recorded deposition and will not be required to testify unless he didn’t choose to do so, left the possibility open. His New York legal team ruled out that prospect.

i will go back [to New York] and I will face this woman. This woman is a disgrace, said Trump, who repeatedly refused to call Carroll by name and insisted he had no idea who she was.

It was expected that Trump would only be filmed and photographed playing at his golf course in the village of Doonbeg, County Clare.

But after hitting the ball on the fairway, he could be seen discussing options with his son Eric and Secret Service officers. Then he jumped off the cart and walked over with a club in his hand and a red Make America Great Again cap.

He denounced Carroll as a fake and the federal judge assigned to the case, Lewis Kaplan, as a rough judge, who had been appointed by Bill Clinton.

Trump said he was the victim of false accusations against a wealthy man. Or in my case against a famous, wealthy, political person who leads the polls by 40 points.

Recent polls have placed Trump far ahead of his potential challenger for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump also took the opportunity to talk about US President Joe Biden, who announced his intention to seek re-election last month and spent four days touring Ireland.

After hitting his shot, Trump claimed he had gone about 280 yards. Biden can’t hit 80 in the middle,” he said.

He called the Carroll trial a political attack funded by Democratic Party activists.

It’s the only way they think they can win the election because they lose, Biden loses. He’s down 11, said Trump, who did not specify the source of that claim, at odds with recent polls that bring support for the two men much closer.

And my Republican opponent is down 45. He’s gone, he said of DeSantis, extending his own claimed lead over his Republican opponent.

Trump arrived in western Ireland on Wednesday evening, accompanied by dozens of Secret Service and Irish police officers in a motorcade that took an hour to drive from Shannon Airport to Doonbeg.

Senior Irish government officials stayed away, pointing out that Trump was visiting in a private capacity a departure from post-White House visits by other former US presidents.

