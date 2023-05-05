Erdogans AKP banking on chauvinism ahead of May 14 elections in Turkey

Turkey seems to be at a crossroads. For the first time in many years, the opposition party appears to be able to challenge the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the upcoming elections.

Polls suggest presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 will be close, with some polls putting AKP leader and candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Klçdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, within a point or two. near percentage. each other.

Klçdaroglu, the opposition candidate, is leading a charge for change in Ankara. However, he faces an uphill battle. The AKP has been in power for two decades, and it has become more authoritarian over the years. While Turkey still has elections, most media outlets critical of the government have been silenced and journalists have been imprisoned. Additionally, tens of thousands of civil servants were imprisoned after a 2016 coup attempt, and people are often arrested on bogus charges such as “terrorism” or “insulting” the government.

Although members of opposition parties often face penalties for simply criticizing the government, the ruling party is increasingly waging a campaign based on xenophobia and extremism. This is the usual style of the ruling party. Whenever he feels his grip on power is weakening, he will turn to several well-known practices, such as claiming that Ankara faces “terrorist” threats and must invade parts of Syria or from Iraq; or it will trigger a conflict with Armenia, Greece or even Israel. They are the usual “enemies” of the state: Kurds, Greeks, Armenians or Jews, and all sorts of conspiracies can be hatched against them.

For example, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu recently claimed that the elections themselves were an attempt by the West to have a “coup” in Turkey. It calls into question whether the ruling party will accept the election results or even allow free and fair elections to take place in mid-May. Although there may be an appearance of elections and votes, many countries know how to ensure that a truly free and fair election does not occur. For example, in the 20th century, Mexico’s longtime ruling party, the PRI, held elections but often manipulated them. The fact that the ruling party in Ankara is already spreading rumors of a coup or Western conspiracy is similar to how former US President Donald Trump sought to undermine the results of the 2020 US election.

TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with people following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras province last week. (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/REUTERS)

Turkey’s ruling party appeared to stumble ahead of the vote. Erdogan, who dominated Ankara politics for two decades, appeared sick and tired for part of the campaign.

However, now the AKP has started pulling out all the stops and going back to its roots of extremism and right-wing populism to win votes. In recent comments, the AKP claimed the opposition was pro-LGBT. The ruling party has often spread anti-gay rhetoric and attacked gay rights. In another incident, Turkey closed its airspace to Armenia, after Armenia unveiled a monument in Yerevan. Anti-Armenian rhetoric and denial of the Armenian Genocide are also part of the ruling party’s usual repertoire.

TURKEY HAS approximately 64 million registered voters. About 3.4 million of them live abroad. Therefore, many Turkish citizens abroad have already started to vote. They have been voting since the end of April and this will continue until mid-May. There are believed to be around 5% more registered voters than in the 2018 presidential election.

Turkey’s current electoral system is different from the previous system. Turkey was once similar to Israel, with a prime minister as the most powerful figure. However, the ruling party in Ankara passed various reforms and transformed the country into a presidential system after 2017. This centralized power around Erdogan has made Turkey a country on the way to a quasi-dictatorship.

Although the country still has opposition parties, it has long been dominated by one party and is one of the biggest jailers of journalists in the world, so it is unclear whether the country can be defined as a democracy. free. Ankara claims that is not the case and points to high turnout and other issues as an example of democracy.

However, imprisoning members of opposition parties for “insulting” the ruling party and being one of the biggest jailers of journalists in the world does not seem to be the norm in a democracy. Freedom House downgraded Turkey from “not free” to partly free in 2018.

Turkish government invests heavily in arms makers ahead of election

In the run-up to the elections, Turkey has restored its image as a country in transition. Turkish arms manufacturers receive a huge investment from the ruling party. This is facilitated by the fact that the president’s son-in-law runs one of the country’s drone manufacturing companies.

One of the goals of the ruling party was to make Turkey self-sufficient in terms of arms manufacturing.

This means making your own armored vehicles and warplanes. Turkey unveiled drones and fighter jets at a recent arms exhibition. Ankara knows it must build its own planes because its frequent threats against the EU, NATO and the United States have made the United States unwilling to sell F-35s or F-16s to Turkey.

Turkey is a member of NATO but in recent years has often worked against NATO policies, even preventing Sweden, a democracy, from joining the organization.

Ankara also has close ties with Russia and has acquired the S-400 air defense system from it. This angered the United States.

Turkey often uses its drones to carry out targeted assassinations of members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria. During the Trump administration, Ankara used its close ties to administration officials to encourage the United States to leave Syria. This has led to several rounds of Turkish invasions of Syria and the movement of extremists to areas controlled by Ankara.

On the other hand, Turkey is also considering making a deal with the Syrian regime and possibly withdrawing from Syria. Russia had wanted to negotiate this agreement for several years.

Turkey recently claimed to have neutralized an ISIS operative in a town called Jinderes in Afrin, a former Kurdish area now occupied by Turkey in Syria. This operation against ISIS in Syria contrasts with previous incidents where Turkey seemed to create a safe haven for extremists, and the United States often carried out raids against ISIS in areas controlled by Turkey.

With the May 14 election approaching, it’s unclear what rabbit the ruling party might pull out of its hat. He has a bag of dirty tricks he has used in the past, and he is likely to increase the rhetoric against the West and against neighboring countries, stir up tensions and get his base to vote AKP. Economic challenges and other issues nevertheless continue to challenge the AKP.