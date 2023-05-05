Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be guest of honor





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 military parade in Paris. This will be an opportunity for France to "engage in a new phase of partnership" with Delhi. "To mark this milestone, a contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the parade alongside French forces," the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday. They say they want to set "ambitious new objectives for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including in a large number of industrial sectors". Recalling that they "share the same vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region", the partners are also considering "joint initiatives" concerning climate change, biodiversity loss and sustainable development. This visit will also be "an opportunity for France and India to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, particularly within the framework of the Indian presidency of the G20", they further explained. Paris and Delhi are important partners. In February, the Indian national company Air India signed a letter of intent with the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 250 planes. India's demographic power France seeks to increase its influence in the vast Indo-Pacific region, which stretches from India to the South Pacific, passing through China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand . While India is becoming the most populous country in the world, overtaking China to reach 1.425 billion inhabitants, according to the United Nations, this area will have 75% of the world's population in 2040. With significant potential for economic development. France has several territories there, such as New Caledonia, French Polynesia and the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic territories. More than 7,000 French soldiers are stationed there, a dozen frigates are operational and a few planes provide surveillance of the area. A common vision towards China Emmanuel Macron visited China in April, which has multiplied demonstrations of force against Taiwan in recent months. During an official visit last September, the French Minister for Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna noted "a common ground" between Delhi and Paris on the fact that "the block-to-block logic would be wrong: it is no longer the logic American, we distinguish ourselves by a more nuanced and multidimensional approach in our relationship with China". She added that France shared with India "a very broadly convergent analysis of China's attitude, its militarization" and common concerns, in particular about the operations carried out by Beijing in the Taiwan Strait.

