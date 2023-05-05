India-China LAC: Will Xi Jinping ease tensions ahead of SCO summit?





New Delhi: On ‘Subject of discussion‘, Dr Geeta KochharAssistant Professor, Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Founder and Host, ‘Nation-State Dialogue‘ And Dr. M. S. PrathibhaAssociate Researcher, East Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyzes (MP-IDSA) in conversation with StratNews Global Associate Editor Amitabh P. Rev. The panel discusses the bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SCO) in Goa, two months after the two also held talks during the G20 meeting, and shortly after the defense ministers held talks at their SCO meeting in Delhi, if China says it could ease tensions ahead of July 3-4 SCO summit, how India is handling ‘mistrust’ and ‘yawning gap’ between the two sides, India insists that the situation is “abnormal” and that normality can only be restored after the disengagement of China’s military forces from the remaining areas of friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s recent statements that the border issue is “generally stable” and India should place it in an appropriate position and promote the transition to “normalized border management and control”, with Xi Jinping expected to attend the SCO summit in Delhi, the Indian Army’s April ‘Buland Bharat’ Integrated Surveillance and Firepower Training Exercise to test simulated warfare conditions in high altitude areas at Mandala High Altitude Gun Range in Arunachal Pradesh, Qin Gang visits Myanmar and post SCO Goa meet in Pakistan for bilateral talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and trilateral with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India -Russia, Russia-China, India-USA, Quad, Indo-Pacific and Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/china/india-china-lac-will-xi-jinping-ease-tensions-in-the-run-up-to-the-sco-summit/

