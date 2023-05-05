Gary Neville jokes that Simon Jordan is ‘like Boris Johnson’ as Graeme Souness brands him and Jamie Carragher ‘the Chuckle Brothers’

Gary Neville has joked that Simon Jordan is like Boris Johnson after watching the former Crystal Palace owner’s chat with Graeme Souness.

The Sky Sports pundit responded to a podcast led by Jordan and Souness, where the latter called Neville and Jamie Carragher ‘the Chuckle Brothers’.

In the front Graeme Souness was speaking on the Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan

The Liverpool legend has retired from the expertise on Sky Sports after 15 years of service and wasted no time pursuing his former colleagues.

And in particular, Neville, who Jordan pushed Souness to turn the tide on after hitting the former Manchester United star and his activities outside the punditry.

“I like listening to Roy. I think the Chuckle Brothers, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher can be entertaining. It makes me laugh anyway. He fights every pending cause,” Souness told the Podcast Up Front with Simon Jordan.

“I have to choose my words. I think he’s overstepping the mark with some of his crusades that he’s going on. Because nobody really wants to listen to him on certain subjects.

And Neville responded on Twitter, comparing Jordan to former Prime Minister Johnson.

He said, “Do their [sic] two Graeme Sounesses? He’s not the one I spoke to on Sunday! Jordan is like Boris. Will take everyone with him.

Getty Neville responded on social media

Souness said live on Sky Sports he only left the broadcaster on Sunday where he struggled to hold back tears after an emotional montage aired.

He said, “I’m gonna miss you guys, guys backstage, our makeup artist, I’m gonna miss you all.

“You know, for me, I decided football management was not for me anymore.

“I had the wrong temper for it, the wrong personality.

“And then I was given the opportunity to do this and it was wonderful.

“It was the most fantastic moment for me, because I love football, I care about football and I worry about the future.

Souness has resigned as a pundit for Sky Sports

“But in Sky’s hands it’s in good hands, safe hands, and I think over the years we’ve created a Premier League in great detail and I think we look after the soccer.

“But for me personally, I have the buzz of live football coming to fantastic matches.

“I think I owe people 100 apologies, but we don’t have time for that. I think people back home obviously don’t always agree with us, but it’s been really great guys.

“And it’s great right now to be with friends and nothing lasts forever.”