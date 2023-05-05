Politics
President: IDR 800 billion to repair damaged roads in Lampung
CENTRAL LAMPUNG, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo directly observed the condition of damaged roads in Lampung using a car on Friday (5/5/2023). The president said the central government would disburse a budget of 800 billion rupees specifically to repair the damaged roads in Lampung.
President Jokowi said the central government would take charge of repairing long-damaged roads in Lampung. This year, the central government, specifically for Lampung, will disburse a budget of about 800 billion rupees for 15 sections of road including this one. Construction will start, repairs will take place in June as it is to be auctioned first, President Joko Widodo said during a statement to the media in Seputih Raman District, Central Lampung Regency on Friday afternoon.
According to the president, he will also review the condition of damaged roads in other provinces. The review of damaged roads carried out by the central government is a program that has been designed. The central government will also contribute to the budget for road repairs in other provinces or districts/cities in need.
It is indeed the duty of the central government, provincial governments and district/city governments to provide services, including the preparation of good roads, as this involves the mobility of goods and people, the president said.
He added that good road conditions greatly affect logistics costs. If the logistics costs are expensive, the products of the regions are not competitive.
Previously, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2023 regarding Accelerating Increase in Regional Road Connectivity which was released on March 16, 2023.
In the Presidential Instruction, President Joko Widodo asked the Minister of Bappenas. The Minister of PUPR, Minister of Finance, Governors and Regents/Mayors should carry out road construction in connected and integrated areas to support industrial, tourism, plantation and agricultural areas.
The President also asked Governors/Mayors to provide program and budget support, as well as prepare planning documents and obtain permits to accelerate road connectivity improvements. In addition, local authorities are also invited to provide land ready for construction and to ensure the maintenance of regional roads that have been transferred.
Modified itinerary
While inspecting the damaged roads, President Jokowi chose to use only the presidential car. Although a helicopter had been prepared, the president chose to use a car. The route chosen is also different.
He was accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Lampung Governor Ainal Djunaidi. Apart from that, the president was also with SOE Minister Erick Thohir and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan from Lampung.
The president’s trip began by inspecting the damaged road in Jati Agung district, south Lampung, on Friday morning using a Mercedes S600 Pullman Guard car with an Indonesian red plate 1 and a red flag and white. The presidential vehicle shook as it drove through a pothole in Lampung.
After Friday prayers and lunch, President Jokowi continued his inspection of the damaged road to the central regency of Lampung using the same car. From Bandar Lampung, the President took Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar toll road and exited at Gunung Sugih toll gate, Central Lampung.
From there, the President continued his journey to inspect the Kota Gajah-Seputih Raman-Simpang Randu road which was badly damaged. It took more than three hours for the president and his entourage to cross the 60 kilometer road.
Indeed, upon his arrival at the village of Raman Nirwana, Seputih Raman district, the president had changed his car to use a Land Cruiser type presidential car with an Indonesian red plate 1 and a red and white flag. This is because the Mercedes S600 car that was used before had some issues.
We have been waiting for a good road for decades. We hope that after the passage of President Joko Widodo, this road will be really repaired
Susianti (47), a resident of Raman Nirwana village, Seputih Raman district, is happy that the president is finally taking a road that has been damaged for decades. He mentioned that at that time, few regional chiefs wanted to cross the road.
We have been waiting for a good road for decades. We hope that after the passage of President Joko Widodo, this road will be really repaired, he said.
Meanwhile, Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi said once the repairs are completed, the local government will monitor the passage of large vehicles so they are not overloaded. This is so that the condition of the road that has been repaired is not damaged again.
Earlier, he said the local government had prepared 750 billion rupees to repair damaged roads in Lampung. Out of the total items, the budget prepared for the rehabilitation of roads in the central regency of Lampung is 99 billion rupees.
The sections that will be repaired are Simpang Randu-Seputih Surabaya road, Seputih Surabaya-Sadewa road and Kota Gajah-Simpang Randu road with a total length of 79 kilometers.
The expert staff of the PUPR Minister, Endra S Atmawidjaja, said that the national roads in Lampung province are 1,298 kilometers long. Of this amount, 95% are in stable condition, while the remaining 5% are in severe, moderate and light damage.
Meanwhile, provincial roads are 1,693 kilometers long. Of this amount, up to 23% was lightly damaged, moderately damaged and heavily damaged.
Lampung regency/city roads are 17,700 kilometers long. However, only 50% have a good status. On the other hand, another 50%, or approximately 8,850 kilometers, was in damaged condition, varying from light, moderate and severe damage.
Sumatra Institute of Technology transport observer IB Ilham Malik believes that the damage to roads in Lampung is due not only to excessive road loads, but also to sub-optimal maintenance. In addition, the implementation of the construction also did not pay attention to the existing drainage nearby. The government should also construct a drainage system to reduce the risk of road damage.
He added that President Joko Widodo’s visit was a warning that the state of damaged roads in Lampung was of concern to the central government. In the future, regional governments should be more serious in mapping and repairing damaged roads in the regions.
