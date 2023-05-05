Donald Trump is proud to be a sexual predator





He just can’t help it.

Donald Trump has repeatedly, publicly and cruelly denied raping writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago. But sometimes, in his video deposition for Carroll’s civil lawsuit against him, battery charge and libel, he seemed to implicitly confirm it. It’s not a legal judgment, I’m not a lawyer, but a psychological judgment.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Carrolls attorney Robbie Kaplan played parts of Trump’s deposition for the jury, including his reaction to the Access Hollywood tape from 2005, in which he bragged about hosting Billy Bush on his approach to women: I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. When you’re a star, they let you, he told Bush. You can do anything, he added. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.

Technically, of course, Trump confessed to sexual assault, which is defined as any sexual contact without consent. We knew it then; we know now. So it was fascinating, if stomach turning, to see Trump’s response when Kaplan asked him about the tape in his deposition. Related article

Well, historically it is, with stars, he replied.

Kaplan then asked if he was standing next to him by the pussy comment.

He did. If you look at the last million years, I guess that has been mostly true, not always, but mostly true, unfortunately or fortunately.

Unfortunately or fortunately? For whom would this be a chance? But I digress.

Kaplan asked him calmly: And you consider yourself a star?

I think so, replied Trump.

Let’s be clear: this is not legal confirmation that Trump raped Carroll. But it shows he’d rather brag about being a star, and the lucky sexual prerogatives of fame, than find a way to look less like a sexual predator.

This isn’t the only time in the deposition that Trump has portrayed himself as a misogynistic ogre. He reiterated his main defense several times: He couldn’t have raped Carroll because she wasn’t his type. He went out of his way to insult Kaplan in the same way: You wouldn’t be my choice either, to be honest, he told the prominent feminist lawyer. I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.

Again, as we all know, scary men assault even women they don’t find attractive. It’s about power and degradation, more than lust. It’s not a defense to a charge of rape.

Even so, Kaplan had his number on that front too. She showed him a photo of Carroll from the mid-1990s, and he mistakenly identified her as his second wife, Marla Maples. It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife. I assume that the three women you married are all of your gender? Kaplan asked him. Yeah, he replied.

Again: not proof that he raped Carroll, just proof that in the mid-1990s the writer was attractive enough to be his type. Otherwise his second wife.

Bizarrely, he also claimed that in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Carroll said she liked the rape he didn’t commit, that she found it sexy. In fact, Carroll told Cooper that the word rape has so many sexual connotations. It wasn’t it wasn’t sexual. It just hurts, adding, I think most people think rape is sexy. Trump’s comments reminded me of OJ Simpson’s book, If I Did It, in which Simpson presented a hypothetical description of how he killed his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

If Trump had raped Carroll, she would have loved it and found it sexy. What a narcissistic monster.

In terms of defending against Carroll’s defamation charge, Trump hasn’t done the best job there either. He called her crazy job, crazy job and sick, adding really sick. Something is seriously wrong with her.

None of this means the jury will find out for Carroll. But that certainly didn’t help Trump. His rambling, offensive, and grievance-filled set of responses to Kaplan’s self-composed questions showed us the man many of us have come to despise, self-righteous but with the self-awareness of a brick.

His lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, fared no better. During his sometimes vicious cross-examination of Carroll, in which she was eloquent and emotional, he made the hallmark mistakes of a poor litigator. Sometimes he asked questions he didn’t know the answer to. And rather than frame questions that would require a simple yes or no from the reporter, he let her repeat her story of viciously assaulting Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room multiple times. When the jury goes out to deliberate, probably next week, they will have those details firmly in their minds.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed he was cutting short a trip to Ireland on Thursday in order to return to testify at the trial. When reporters asked Tacopina if that was true, he replied with a terse no. Such a move would be a disaster for Trump. But his video deposition was also a disaster, so maybe he thinks it can’t get any worse. It basically puts in an insanity defense, so why not play it all the way?

Either way, they were supposed to hear closing arguments from both lawyers early next week. I don’t know what will happen, but I would put my money on Kaplan rather than Tacopina. Trump will only suffer financial damages if he loses the case, and it’s unclear whether Carroll would see that money since he always finds a way to stiffen people up. But it would be a victory for her and all the women who have accused Trump of assault if the jury holds Trump accountable.

