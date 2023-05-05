Xi prefers peaceful unification of Taiwan: US official





WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping leans towards the peaceful unification of Taiwan but is also preparing possible military action to achieve this goal, a senior US intelligence official said during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, the Central Intelligence Agency reported. press (NAC). Avril Haines, Director of US National Intelligence, said that judging from the intelligence she has, I think we continue to assess that he (Xi) would prefer to achieve Taiwan unification through peaceful means. Yet, Haines said, Xi ordered the Chinese military to provide him with a military option, essentially, so he could take it regardless of our intervention, which should have a significant impact on his ability to do so. Avril’s comments came after Senator Rick Scott raised concerns about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, citing Xi’s remarks in recent months indicating he was preparing the Chinese people for a war. against Taiwan. Also in the hearing, Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, expressed more concern about a possible invasion of Taiwan, saying Xi’s rhetoric accelerated after he assumed his third term as president. Chinese. I think the bottom line is that he told his army to be ready, Berrier said. Berrier said he believed there were a number of dates for possible military action China would take against Taiwan, including 2025, 2027, 2035 and 2049. Asked what impact a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have on the US economy, Haines said she couldn’t provide a specific answer because it would depend on what exactly happened. She was, however, concerned about the possible disruption of semiconductor supply from Taiwan, as more than 90% of high-end chips are produced in Taiwan and almost all electronic products need chips for feed. Haines said it would be a blow if production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was halted by Chinese military actions. This would have a huge global financial impact which I believe would be between US$600 billion and over US$1 trillion on an annual basis for the first few years on the global financial economy, she said. To address this risk, TSMC is investing US$40 million to build two sophisticated wafer manufacturing plants in Arizona at Washington’s request. One factory using the 4-nanometer process is expected to begin mass production in 2024, and the other using the more advanced 3-nm process is expected to mass-produce chips from 2026. Meanwhile, Haines said relations between the United States and China had become more difficult, citing a speech Xi gave in March in which he accused Washington of cracking down on Beijing, reflecting his distrust of the authorities. United States and his belief that Washington seeks to contain his country. . Despite Xi’s strong rhetoric, Haines said his agency continued to believe, based on intelligence gathered, that China wanted to preserve stability in order to avoid triggering further technology restrictions or sanctions from the government. UNITED STATES.

