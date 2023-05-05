NEWS | Malaysian title Serumpu

Medan City Government, through Medan City Tourism Board, will organize Serumpun Melayu (GEMES) title event again in 2023. This routine event, which was held for the sixth time, is different from previous years. Apart from being more lively, the 6th GEMES event is expected to be attended by the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo.

This was revealed during a coordination meeting for the preparation of the GEMES event led by Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution represented by Assistant General Ferry Ichsan at the Mayor’s office on Friday (5/5). Also present were the head of the tourism bureau Viza Vandhana, all representatives of the heads of regional apparatuses, including the secretary of the PKPCKTR service Tondi Nasution, the head of public communications and IT Muhammad Rizki Husni and representatives of the TP PKK from the city of Medan.

The Assistant General said that this event is an annual activity organized by Pemko Medan to showcase the city of Medan through Malay culture. This year GEMES is also a series of events to celebrate the 51st commemoration of PKK (HKG) Unity Day and the 43rd anniversary of Dekranasda in 2023 where Medan City is hosting.

Ferry Ichsan added that in 2022 yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia designated GEMES as the Kharisma Nusantara 2022 event.

“The 6th GEMES is different from previous years. This year, the GEMES event will be attended by the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo. Therefore, I request that each regional apparatus can collaborate and communicate with the each other and carry out their responsibilities in accordance with their duty to the success of the event,” the Deputy General said.

According to Asmum, based on the description given by the organizers, this year’s GEMES event will have a larger stage and tent capacity, so it is certain that many people and talents attending the event, both national that strangers will come. For this reason, the Ministère des Transports is asked to be attentive and to provide parking lots that can accommodate vehicles.

“It is estimated that there will be thousands of people coming to the GEMES event, both from Medan and outside Medan as well as talents from neighboring countries. Therefore, I request the Ministry of Transport in addition to manage the flow of traffic with the Medan traffic police, to pay attention to parking pockets for motor vehicles, the deputy general explained.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of the Tourism Board, Viza Vandhana, explained that the GEMES event will last for four days from May 16 to 19, 2023. Apart from the presence of the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo, Ambassadors of friendly countries will be present and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno and Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming are also expected to attend the event.

“This year’s GEMES will host VVIP guests from RI State. Participants in the performance of Malay cultural arts outside of Indonesia will also be joined by 4 neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore and Indonesia. Thailand. From the interior of the country, Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands will be joined. , Jambi, Palembang, DKI Jakarta, West Java and Central Java”, explained Viza Vandhana while hoping for the collaboration of all the regional apparatuses to make this event a success.

As known, the Merrumpun Malay Title (GEMES) is a publication event to showcase cultural heritage as a tourist attraction and attraction. Considering the Malay culture as the original ethnicity of the city of Medan, which has its own characteristics and attraction for tourists. Moreover, this activity brings together cultural arts to increase local and foreign tourist visits as well as education and exploration for the younger generation to learn more about the diversity of Malay arts and culture as wisdom local and cultural destinations.

Source: Ministry of Communication and Informatics of the city of Medan