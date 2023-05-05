“It’s Marla”: Donald Trump confuses rape accuser with his ex-wife, according to the lawsuit | American News





Donald Trump appeared to confuse writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her, with his ex-wife Marla Maples in a deposition played to jurors in a civil rape suit against him.

During the October deposition, Mr. Trump was shown a black-and-white photo of himself addressing people at an event.

He said: ‘It’s Marla’, referring to his second wife Mrs Maples, before his lawyer corrected him, saying: ‘No, it’s Carroll.’

Writer Ms Carroll, 79, claims Mr Trump raped her in the changing rooms of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and then tarnished her reputation by lying about it online – what he denies.

Lawyers for Ms Carroll have argued that the episode, made public in January, undermines Mr Trump’s argument that she was not his type.

The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination said he couldn’t have raped Ms Carroll because “she’s not my type” and called the affair politically motivated.

Ms Carroll, a former advice columnist at Elle magazine, is seeking unspecified damages.

A social media and marketing expert hired by Ms Carroll told jurors on Thursday the cost to repair damage to the reputation of Mr Trump’s statements could range from $368,000 (£292,000) to 2.8 million dollars (£2.2 million).

Trump will ‘probably’ attend trial

Mr. Trump, 76, will not testify at the trial and so far has not been in the Manhattan courtroom.

But on Thursday he said he would “probably attend” the trial at the request of Sky News.

Speaking at his Trump Doonbeg complex in Co Clare in Ireland, he said: “I will probably attend [the trial] and I think it’s a shame that this is happening, false accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, rich, political person.”

Image: Donald Trump and Marla Maples in 1991. Photo: AP

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned last week that Mr Trump could face more legal trouble if he continued to discuss the case.

Ms Carroll claimed that after meeting Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

Read more:Trump defends golf trip amid rape trialDonald Trump greeted by hat-waving workers

She alleged they ended up alone together in a locker room, where Mr Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

Image: E Jean Carroll arriving at court

Two of Ms Carroll’s longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it happened and that they believed her.

Since she first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir, Mr Trump has denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Ms Carroll.

The trial is expected to continue next week after a day off Friday.

