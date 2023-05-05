Imran Khan slams UK Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit amid terrorism and inflation





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan lambasted Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) amid rising terrorism and worse inflation in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the former Prime Minister strongly condemned the gruesome and brutal killing of teachers in Parachinar and the martyrdom of six soldiers fighting terrorists in North Waziristan.

Strongly condemn the horrific and brutal murder of teachers in Parachinar and the martyrdom of 6 soldiers fighting terrorists in N. Waziristan. My condolences and prayers go out to the families of the victims.

In this time of growing terrorism and terrible [economic] situation, with the worst inflation in our history, what is PM [Shehbaz Sharif] to take a coronation trip to the UK? Imran Khan wrote.

It should be mentioned here that at least seven teachers were shot dead after unknown assailants targeted a school in the town of Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Upper Kurram Tehsil.

The incident happened in the staff room of Upper Kurram School. All educators were doing their exam assignments at the time of the attack.

Shortly after the incident, security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area while an emergency was declared at hospitals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The Prime Minister, during his stay, will also attend the meeting of heads of Commonwealth member countries.

The prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government on the sidelines of the ceremony. He will also meet his older brother Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

