Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi guest of honor at July 14 Paris





By Le Figaro with AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India Energy Week 2023 as part of India’s G20 Presidency, Bengaluru, February 6, 2023. MANJUNATH KIRAN



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 military parade in Paris, the opportunity to embark on a new phase of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to a joint Franco-Indian press release. To mark this important step, a contingent of the Indian armed forces will take part in the parade alongside the French forcesthe statement said. Ambitious new goals It will also be to initiate a new phase of the strategic partnership between France and India, by setting ambitious new objectives for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including in a large number of industrial sectors. Recalling that the two countries share a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific regionthey also wanted take joint initiatives to respond to the great challenges of our time, in particular climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This visit will be an opportunity for France and India to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, particularly within the framework of the Indian Presidency of the G20they still explained. read alsoNuclear: France wants to accelerate the EPR project in India France seeks to increase its influence in the vast Asia-Pacific region where it has territories, such as New Caledonia or French Polynesia. President Emmanuel Macron visited China last month, which is increasing its demonstrations of force against Taiwan. But since the loss of a major submarine contract with Australia, Paris is also seeking to strengthen its partnership with India. During a visit to India last September, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna noted common ground between Delhi and Paris on the fact that bloc bloc logic would be wrong: it is no longer American logic, we distinguish ourselves by a more nuanced and multidimensional approach in our relationship with China. She added that France shared with India a very broadly convergent analysis of China’s attitude, its militarization, its assertiveness – I could use stronger words, especially when we consider what has been done in the Taiwan Strait – and also very broadly municipalities. “data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

