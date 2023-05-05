Trump’s deposition released in the rape defamation case of E. John Carroll





Former US President Donald Trump disembarks from his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

The transcript of former President Donald Trump’s deposition by an attorney for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accuses her in a civil suit of raping and defaming her, was released in a court filing on Friday.

The deposition, taken in October at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, was filed a day after Carroll’s attorneys closed their case during the trial for the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Trump’s lawyers presented no witnesses.

Parts of the transcript have already been released in separate court filings.

And on Thursday, jurors saw excerpts from a video of that deposition.

In one such section, Trump, who repeatedly said Carroll was “not my type,” confused her with his ex-wife Marla Maples in a 1980s photo showing him, Carroll, his then-husband and Trump’s wife, Ivana. Trump together.

“That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife,” Trump said before his attorney Alina Habba stepped in during the deposition to tell her, “No, that’s Carroll,” Habba said.

Trump then said the photo was “very blurry.”

From LR: Former President Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll, John Johnson and Ivana Trump at an NBC party, late 1980s.

Source: United States District Court in Manhattan

Carroll, 79, alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s after she had a chance encounter in the public area of ​​that Manhattan store.

She also alleges in her lawsuit that Trump, 76, defamed her in comments last fall accusing her of fabricating the complaint.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, denies raping Carroll.

“That didn’t happen,” he said during deposition.

“She’s a sick person, in my opinion. Really sick. There’s something wrong with her,” Trump said.

Two of Carroll’s friends testified at trial that she told them Trump raped her shortly after it happened.

And two other women testified to separate incidents when Trump allegedly groped or kissed them against their will.

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina told Judge Lewis Kaplan this week that the former president would not testify in person at the trial.

Kaplan gave Tacopina until late Sunday afternoon to change his mind about Trump’s call to the witness stand on Monday. If Trump doesn’t, closing arguments are set for Monday.

Deposition released Friday includes Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan asking Trump about comments he made on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, when a hot mic caught him bragging to the host of this show in 2005 of groping and kissing women without their permission.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kissing. I’m not even waiting,” Trump said on that tape. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he said, including “grab ’em by the p—-.”

In his deposition, Trump called the comments a “locker room discussion,” the same term he used to dismiss them when the tape went public shortly before the 2016 presidential election, which he won. .

But Trump also told Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, that “Well, historically, that’s been true with stars.”

Kaplan then said, “Is it true with stars that they can catch women?”

Trump replied, “Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s mostly true. Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”

