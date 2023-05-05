South Lampung Regent accompanying the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on his visit to Natar Market





SOUTH LAMPUNG-

President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Natar Market, South Lampung Regency on Friday morning (5/5/2023). Jokowi, who was present with Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono was welcomed by Governor of Lampung Arinal Djunaidi and Deputy Governor of Lampung Chusnunia Chalim and Regent of South Lampung H. Nanang Ermanto. Jokowi arrived at Natar market in Natar district at around 08:38 WIB. Jokowi’s arrival was immediately greeted with enthusiasm by traders and market residents. After greeting the locals waiting outside the market, Jokowi then entered the market accompanied by the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi, and the Regent of South Lampung, Nanang Ermanto. At Natar Market, President Jokowi distributed groceries and direct cash assistance (BLT) to traders. Jokowi also distributed T-shirts to residents. A trader named Khotijah said he was happy to meet Jokowi in person. Khotijah also expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided. I went into the hustle (of the market), jostling. It’s really nice to shop for Mr. Jokowi’s groceries. It contained oil, rice, coffee, sugar, Khotijah said happily. Meanwhile, a resident of Negara Ratu village named Desti also admitted that he was happy to receive a t-shirt given to him directly by Jokowi. Very happy, even if it’s just a t-shirt. I was following (Jokowi) from behind, towards the center, forward. I just got it when I left the market, I wanted to go to the car, Desti said. Apart from distributing groceries and BLTs, President Jokowi also checked the status of Natar market and a number of commodity prices and spoke with a number of traders. Even Jokowi was also seen buying cotton candy while listening to traders’ aspirations. Not a few, traders who complain about their complaints. “Later, the construction of Natar market will be divided into two floors,” Jokowi said in his statement during his visit to Natar market.

It should be noted that today the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, paid a series of working visits to the province of Lampung. South Lampung Regency is one of the areas visited. According to the recap, Jokowi will inspect Natar market in southern Lampung regency. Then review the access from Ryacudu Canal Road to Itera Toll Gate, Jati Agung. Yes, the schedule has two locations. This morning I visited the Natar market. Then Pak Jokowi took Ryacudu Canal to New City, Jati Agung only passed without getting out of the car, said South Lampung Regency Communications and Information Department Chief Anasrullah . (ptm-kmf) 77 views

