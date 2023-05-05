Politics
JPMorgan’s Dimon reportedly makes first visit to China in four years
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, is planning his first visit to mainland China in four years as the US bank prepares to hold three conferences in Shanghai in late May.
Julia March | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, is expected to visit mainland China this month for the first time in four years, sources said, the latest in a series of visits by top foreign financial executives since the lifting of the hard Covid -19 curbs.
The trip happens like JP Morgan is holding three conferences in the Shanghai financial hub at the end of the month, said four sources, all of whom have direct knowledge of the matter.
The visit is Dimon’s first to mainland China since the pandemic accelerated in 2020 and shut down the world’s second-largest economy for nearly three years as it enforced some of the world’s toughest restrictions.
JPMorgan will host the Morgan Tech Exchange Conference, China New Economy Forum and Global China Summit over a three-day period in Shanghai later this month, according to two of the sources.
The sources requested anonymity because the information is not yet public.
Dimon will attend conferences and hold internal and external meetings, one of the sources said. He will also travel to Hong Kong in early June following the trip to Shanghai, two of the sources added.
Dimon traveled to the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong to meet bank staff and customers in November 2021.
A spokesperson for JPMorgan in Hong Kong declined to comment on Dimon’s visit to mainland China and Hong Kong.
JPMorgan’s business presence in China includes its wholly-owned securities firm, which offers underwriting and securities advisory services. The Wall Street bank acquired 100% of its fund management joint venture in January.
The fund activity approval process took more than two years.
Nearly 1,500 people, mostly foreign investors, will attend the Global China Summit, one of the sources said, a sign that foreign investors remain interested in buying into China after it reopened in January from its “zero -Covid”.
In recent years, Wall Street and European financial firms have intensified their expansion efforts in China, seeking to strengthen their presence through new facilities and joint venture partnerships.
In late March, a wave of top financial executives visited China for the first time since the Covid pandemic, as global financial giants seek to cement ties with Beijing at the start of President Xi Jinping’s new term.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, HSBC CEO Noel Quinn and Standard charter Boss Bill Winters was among those who held face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials and regulators at the time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/05/jpmorgans-dimon-reportedly-making-first-china-visit-in-four-years.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- JPMorgan’s Dimon reportedly makes first visit to China in four years
- Donald Trump files case to move New York secret money case to federal court
- Russia accuses the United States of attacking the Kremlin with a drone. Here’s what we know.
- Caesars Entertainment to Add $100 Million Tower to Paris Las Vegas
- Franek named Big 12 Wrestling Scholar Athlete of the Year
- Kate Middleton stuns in belted dress and butterfly heels ahead of coronation
- Apple juice a rally after a brutal week
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Clean Tech Energy Innovation Fund | Work
- Minister’s statement on midwives’ day
- ‘Sweatainer’ Health Monitoring Device Created by Hawaii Researchers : Big Island Now
- Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on May 10 – Pakistan
- The key dates in the career of the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan