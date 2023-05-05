Bring Back Muslim Ban and Expand It – Rolling Stone





For months, Donald Trump has been telling those close to him that he plans to reinstate his infamous “Muslim ban” if he wins re-election in 2024, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

“I have to bring it back,” Trump said of the policy, according to both sources, who added that he regularly calls the idea “beautiful.”

Banning Muslims from entering the United States has been a longtime obsession of Trump. In December 2015, during the GOP presidential primary, he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” He took a step towards that vision just days after taking office, when he signed an executive order banning the entry of citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and from Iraq for 90 days.

The ban caused chaos and confusion at US airports and ports of entry, and led to diplomatic fallout with Iraq, where the US still had thousands of troops deployed. Federal courts blocked the initial order, but in 2018 the Supreme Court narrowly approved a subsequent review of the ban — which included adding largely non-Muslim countries such as North Korea and Venezuela to the list. list of countries subject to stricter restrictions. President Joe Biden reversed the executive order in one of his first executive orders after taking office.

But the former president seems dissatisfied with simply reinstating the ban as it existed during his presidency. More recently, Trump privately discussed adding other countries, including Afghanistan, to the list of Muslim-majority countries from which he seeks to ban US citizens.

Hints of Trump’s interest in a reinvigorated travel ban are noticeable in his recent speeches, though they haven’t received much public scrutiny.

“I will reinstate my travel ban to prevent radical Islamist terrorists from entering our country,” Trump said during a late April appearance in New Hampshire. “We were very tough on that. We don’t want our buildings to explode. We don’t want to have any problems.

“My wonderful travel ban, it was so wonderful,” he lamented during a March appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference as he pledged mass deportations if re-elected. Editor’s Choice

The ban was not wonderful.

“It’s honestly a little pathetic that this is his idea of ​​the kind of success he wants to replicate. There’s literally no reason why any of the three versions of the travel ban were successful according to anyone’s definition – it was haphazard political mess that also ruined the lives of countless families,” says Dara Lind, senior researcher at the American Immigration Council. “The legal immigration system is still struggling to get back on your feet after 2017-2020 (partly because of Covid but also because it’s really hard to maintain a functioning political system when politics keep changing in a hurry). And if the theory here is that he can get the courts in 2025 to sign off on something that the courts in 2017 wouldn’t… well, I sure hope he’s wrong.

Trump has also touted other hard-line anti-immigration policies during his campaign. On Wednesday, he appeared in a video message to supporters to blast the expiration of Title 42, a Covid-era emergency provision that allowed the United States to deport migrants found crossing the border. “When I take the oath…we will immediately begin the process of fully securing the border and deporting the illegal aliens Joe Biden has illegally allowed into our country,” Trump said.

A key figure in implementing the first Muslim ban has officially called for another ban.

Stephen Miller, a former top political adviser to Trump in the White House who helped draft the executive order and remains influential in Trumpworld, also pushed for a new ban. “Bring back the travel ban. Now,” Miller wrote on Twitter in August, responding to a Reuters tweet about how “Iranian extremist newspapers praise Salman Rushdie attacker.” Related

Miller and other MAGA conservatives focused on Afghanistan, expressing outrage when the United States took in refugees as the country fell to the Taliban in 2021.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that Biden and his radical aides will use their catastrophic debacle in Afghanistan as a pretext to do to America what Angela Merkel did to Germany and Europe,” Miller groaned then. that the Biden administration was hosting Afghans, including people who’d worked alongside the American-led coalition through 20 years of war. Tendency

Advocacy for an even broader travel ban is only part of Trump’s vision of a second term as a revenge tour against his enemies and favored targets on the right. In recent months, Trump has offered to bring back firing squads and mass executions, fantasizing about raping journalists in jail and bombing Mexico.

“I am your punishment,” the former president said during his appearance on CPAC.

