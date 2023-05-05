Police urged to investigate Boris Johnson video





Friday 05 May 2023 13:07 Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Police are being asked to investigate after a video emerged showing Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing a seatbelt in what appears to be a moving vehicle. In a video shared on social media, the former Prime Minister is heard urging Derbyshire Tories to turn out and vote ahead of local elections on Thursday. Johnson does not appear to have worn a seatbelt in the 42-second clip which appears to have been self-recorded. The Liberal Democrats have called on police to investigate a potential breach of the law. The message was reportedly shared on Twitter by Derby North MP Amanda Soloway but seems to have since been deleted. Learn more Tory heavyweights endorse ex-Boris Johnson adviser to run for mayor of London What are the Lib Dems saying? Derbyshire Police said there was no information to suggest the former Tory leader filmed the video while in the county. The question of whether Johnson wore a seatbelt echoes his successor Rishi Sunaks in touch with the law. Now Prime Minister Sunak has been fined by police after he was spotted without a seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed while traveling during a visit to Lancashire in January. Christine Jardine, spokeswoman for the Lib Dem cabinet, said: This looks like another top Tory ignoring the law by not wearing their seatbelts. If confirmed, it would be further proof that Johnson and Sunak are cut from the same cloth. Learn more Defiant Boris Johnson insists I didn’t lie and claimed leaving drunk was essential What are the Derby police saying? Each time, it is a rule for the conservatives and one for all the others. The police must immediately investigate this potential violation of the law. Derbyshire Police said on Twitter: We are aware of a video of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging Derbyshire voters to vote. The force were not made aware of any visit by Boris Johnson to Derbyshire yesterday and we have no information to suggest it was made in the county. Johnsons spokesman was approached for comment by the PA news agency. By Patrick Daly, AP Political Correspondent Learn more Boris Johnson says reason for party fines unclear

