Syrians in Türkiye back Erdogan in upcoming elections

As Turkey heads to the polls on May 14, many Syrian refugees fear that if incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is defeated, they will be forced to return to the country they fled.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Turkey has become the world’s largest hotbed of refugees and migrants. At least 3.7 million Syrians, possibly as many as five million, now live in Turkey, most with “temporary protection” status.

A further 240,000 Syrians have obtained Turkish citizenship since the start of the war, and with it they now have the right to vote in the upcoming elections, which will elect both a president and a new parliament.

Just over a week before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s toughest election in 20 years of rule, many Syrian refugees are hoping he will triumph.

“May Erdogan win,” Neroz Hussein, a Kurdish-majority refugee from Kobane in northwest Syria, told the news agency. AFP.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan will help us stay,” added the 35-year-old, who fled to Turkey with her husband Adil Sheho in 2015.

Threat of forced return

Now based in Sanliurfa, a town 40 kilometers from the Syrian border, Neroz said the family have come to regard Turkey as their “second home”.

“Our four children were born here. They don’t know Syria,” Adil explained.

“We were well received at first, but the situation changed because of the economy,” he continued, referring to a crisis in the cost of living which led to a rise in anti-migrant sentiment. among the Turkish public.

Many refugees in Turkey, who enjoy temporary protected status, fear being forcibly returned to Syria, as Erdogan’s main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party, has pledged to repatriate Syrians” within two years”.

“Even if they don’t fire us all at once, they will put pressure on us, demand papers, increase our rents and our bills,” Adil said.

Just last month, Kilicdaroglu said the army should stop the arrival of irregular migrants, tweeting that junior soldiers should even go over the heads of their generals to prevent people from entering Turkey “I appeal to our soldiers. Do your duty on our borders. Don’t listen to anyone.

According to some reports, Afghan refugees are flocking to our country. I call our Mehmet. The homeland is our homeland and the border is our honor. Do your duty at the border, don’t listen to anyone. Kemal Kldarolu (@kilicdarogluk) April 2, 2023

“A vote for Erdogan is a vote against Assad”

Meanwhile, it is not only people who now have a long history in Turkey who can be naturalized. Those who have the means to make large investments in Turkey or those who are able to obtain university places in sought-after fields can also obtain citizenship.

Naturalized in 2020, Hussein Utbah, an electrical engineering student, will be among those who will vote for the first time in Turkey. But the 27-year-old will be the only eligible member of his family, voting for Erdogan in the hope that his mother and five siblings will have a future in Turkey.

“My friends and I all have the same point of view: not just because we are Syrians, but because of what we see he has done for the country,” Hussein said. AFP.

Hussein, whose family fled brutal violence in Raqqa in 2015, does not believe the CHP’s promise that Syrians will be sent home “voluntarily and with dignity”.

“We cannot go back and trust Bashar al-Assad,” he said.

Nearly one million Syrians live in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city | Photo: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Massive “unrealistic” repatriations

The last time Turkey held a presidential election was in 2018. That year, 50-year-old Zara Dogbeh arrived from Syria. She has since launched a popular restaurant service in the Middle East, but doesn’t know what tomorrow will bring:

“We’re more scared this time. The (CHP) is talking about firing us in every speech,” she said.

But Omar Kadkoy, a researcher at the TEPAV think tank in the capital Ankara, said the prospect of a mass repatriation of Syrians was “unrealistic”.

“Even with the end of the war in Syria, we will still have to ensure their safety there, as disappearances, persecutions and abductions continue there,” he said.

The analyst said AFP that he thinks the CHP used the issue to gain votes instead of focusing on “pressing issues such as the economy, justice and democracy”.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Utbah, a 25-year-old Syrian, says he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to fire him. Delivering his mother’s catering order on a scooter before returning to work as a security guard, he said: “We are not doing anything wrong here. We are useful to Turkey.”

