Jokowi chooses to avoid damaged roads in Lampung DW 05.05.2023





“The president doesn’t want to use the planned route. That’s why his condition is already better. It’s not good that he’s completely repaired, but there are minor repairs that aren’t permanent,” he said. declared the assistant to the protocol, the press and the press. The media of the presidential secretariat, Bey Machmudin, told reporters on Friday (05/05/2023). Bey said Jokowi wanted to cross a road that had not been repaired. This is so that Jokowi can directly feel the damage on the roads of Lampung. “The president wants to use the road layout whose condition has not been repaired. So the layout is different from what was initially planned,” he said. “The hope is to be able to feel the conditions on the damaged roads in Lampung. Because people have different types of vehicles, right…cars, motorbikes, public transport, etc., so they can feel what people are complaining about,” Bey added. I had to change to a jeep Besides, Bey also explained the reasons why Jokowi changed jeeps along the way. Bey said it was because the light on the Mercy car Jokowi was traveling in was on. “So the Paspampres said it was better not to take any risks. So just now the president changed to a jeep type car. So the context of the change of car which ended in abutment door was Jokowi’s impression on the road in Lampung,” he explained. As is known, today President Jokowi carried out an inspection in Lampung, a province which has recently been criticized by the public due to its damaged roads. There was a stretch of road in central Lampung that had gone viral and the provincial government of Lampung was preparing to fix it, but it turned out that Jokowi had not taken that road. The stretch of road that has been prepared for repairs is in Rumbia District, Simpang Randu-Seputih section of Surabaya, Central Lampung. Here heavy equipment was prepared. Also at this location, there was a viral review from a resident named Mira Desiana via a TikTok video last May. However, it turns out that President Jokowi did not pass through Rumbia district during his visit on Friday (05/05/2023). In Central Lampung, Jokowi visited Jl Seputih Rahman. “President Jokowi did not arrive in Rumbia. President Jokowi passed through Gajah town, one of the 14 sections we are also prioritizing for repair,” said Febrizal Levi Sukmana, Head of Highways and of construction (BMBK) of the province of Lampung, to detikcom. During his visit to Lampung today, President Jokowi first inspected the damaged road on Jl Terusan Ryacudu, South Lampung Regency. This section is not included in the 14 priority roads that will be repaired by the Lampung Provincial Government under the APBD 2023. However, this road will still be repaired. “Although not one of the 14 main priority sections for the growth of the economy, the Korpri-Purwotani intersection (Ryacudu Canal) is the main access to the Kotabaru Itera toll,” said said Levi. Read the full article at:Detik News Reasons why Jokowi does not go through the road prepared by the provincial government of Lampung, choose a damaged road

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/alasan-jokowi-tak-lewat-jalan-disiapkan-pemprov-lampung-pilih-jalan-rusak/a-65531176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos