Trial Judge E. Jean Carroll Allows Key Trump Rape Testimony





Thursday, E. Jean Carroll officially closed his case. It means a jury in New York will soon be asked to decide whether Donald Trump raped, then later defamed, the former magazine columnist and media personality. The general public will draw their own conclusions about the civil lawsuit, a remarkable event not only because Trump is the former president of the United States, but also because he is a presidential candidate again. But because jurors are tasked with making their decision based solely on the evidence they see or hear during the trial, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan’s rulings about what evidence gets in and what doesn’t. not are of enormous importance.

This week, the jury heard from four key witnesses likely to be a priority for jurors as they begin their deliberations. Two women, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, testified that Carroll spoke to them shortly after the 1996 attack and that her account at the time was consistent with her trial testimony. This evidence is significant corroboration of Carroll’s testimony, that is, it was introduced to show that the rape allegation was not a recent fabrication. (Trump denied Carroll’s claims, calling them a scam.)

But Judge Kaplan’s toughest decision was whether to allow Carroll’s legal team to call evidence from two other witnesses: Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff.

Dozens of women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct of any kind, up to and including assault. Trump was never charged for any of these alleged acts, and the statute of limitations has expired for most of them. (He also claims he never forced himself on any woman.) The battery (i.e. rape) allegations that were in the Carrolls lawsuit were only made possible by a temporary law. of 2022 which extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault prosecutions. In that sense, it’s an alternative way to hold Trump accountable outside of a criminal courtroom. Given the unusual situation, should the jury be allowed to hear from any of Trump’s other accusers? This was the important question Kaplan had to decide.

He did so in a 23-page opinion. Kaplan ruled that Leeds, who said Trump sexually assaulted her while she was sitting next to him on a plane, and Stoynoff, a reporter for People magazine who said Trump sexually assaulted her while ‘she was at Mar-a-Lago to cover a story, should be allowed to testify.

So how did events unrelated to the facts of Carroll’s complaint make it to the jury? Fans of TV court series may wonder, for example, about the probative value of such evidence. Indeed, evidence that a defendant is of bad character or might have a propensity to commit an offense is generally not permitted at trial, the exception being evidence offered to establish specific aspects of the act, such as the motive, intent, preparation or plan of the accused. . And even then, judges are reluctant to admit evidence in too many other acts for fear that the weight of that evidence will end up being significantly more prejudicial than probative and warrant reversal on appeal.

But in this case, Carroll’s lawyers had an advantage. This is a civil case alleging rape, and a federal rule of evidence, passed in 1994, explicitly states that in a civil case alleging sexual assault, the court may admit evidence that the party committed any other assault. sexual.

The late GOP Senator Bob Dole, a co-sponsor, justified the federal rule of evidence by quoting the words of a former Justice Department official: The past conduct of [a] person with a history of rape…provides evidence that he has the combination of aggressive and sexual urges that motivates the commission of such crimes, that he has no effective inhibitions against action on those urges, and that the risks involved do not deter it. In 2017, the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, which would hear any appeals arising from this lawsuit, ruled in another case that the rule of evidence was constitutional. Three other courts of appeal have ruled in the same direction.

Despite these precedents, Judge Kaplan’s opinion allowing testimony from other women who say they were assaulted isn’t exactly bulletproof. An appeals court could still conclude that Kaplan failed to properly weigh the probative value of Leeds and Staynoff’s testimony against the prejudicial nature of their testimony. written analysis of the probative nature of the evidence, his decision is likely to stand if Trump is found liable and there is an appeal.

And it also means, at least for now, that E. Jean Carroll is not alone.

