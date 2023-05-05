Brett Favre sought help from Donald Trump in 2019 for concussion drug funding | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre sought help from then-President Donald Trump in 2019 when he sought funding for an concussion drug that became part of the social fraud cause in the Mississippi.

According to ESPN.com’s Anthony Olivieri, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant released text messages on Thursday showing he had communicated with Favre about helping Trump get money.

The October 2019 texts show Bryant asking Favre if he “heard of Trump going to his rally,” and the former president asked Bryant to “make sure you were there.”

“We need him to champion brain injury treatment among NFL players,” Bryant wrote to Favre in a text. “He can make all the difference with your help…we have a cure.”

Olivieri noted that it’s unclear if Favre attended the rally.

According to a November report by NBC News’ Ken Dilanian and Laura Strickler, Favre was a major investor in Odyssey Health and partnered with a neuroscientist to promote a nasal spray drug they said was “designed to rapidly treat brain damage from a concussion”.

Court records obtained by Dilanian and Strickler said Favre successfully lobbied Mississippi state government officials for a $2.1 million federal welfare grant to help families in the need.

According to Olivieri, texts from Bryant sent a few weeks after the first messages show that he and Favre, as well as Prevacus founder Jacob VanLandingham, discussed a potential White House summit which VanLandingham said “could be huge. for the company on November 22, 2019.

Olivieri noted that the trio had spoken in text exchanges about inviting athletes like Tom Brady, Herschel Walker and Tiger Woods to the summit, which they wanted to “take place before the Super Bowl and include Trump saluting them in the Oval Office. “.

There is no evidence that any of those athletes were contacted or that the summit actually took place, according to Olivieri.

On November 8, ESPN’s Mark Fainaru-Wada reported that companies backed by Favre and founded by VanLandingham “exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs” in an effort to raise money.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against 38 individuals or entities in May 2022 seeking to recover approximately $24 million in federal funds intended to address poverty in the state.

Favre was named as a defendant in the trial, although he was not criminally charged. He asked for the trial to be dismissed, but Mississippi Circuit Judge Faye Peterson ruled last week that he should stay in the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10075030-brett-favre-sought-help-from-donald-trump-in-2019-for-concussion-drug-funding

