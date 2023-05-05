No case against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi





RAWALPIDI:

Contrary to what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers told Islamabad High Court (IHC) in their report, it has been revealed that no case has been filed against the leader of the party Imran Khan in Rawalpindi district.

In its report, the party had informed the IHC that no less than 10 cases had been registered against its president in Rawalpindi.

According to information obtained by The Express Tribune from reliable sources, although 10 cases were registered against PTI leaders in Rawalpindi from May 2022 to March 2023, Imran Khan was not named as a defendant in any of these cases and the Rawalpindi police also did not issue any notification asking him to join the investigation.

Sources said that after PTI’s rule in the center ended, party leaders suppressed various protest movements across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, during which they staged several protests by blocking major highways. .

As a result, several lawsuits have been filed against them for violation of laws. Among these cases, the first was registered against PTI leaders on May 25, 2022, at Waris Khan Police Station. On the same day, another FIR was registered at Newtown Police Station for violation of Section 144. The third FIR was registered at Sadiqabad Police Station under Section 144 and other provisions on 25 May 2022, while the fourth case was recorded on May 26 at Taxila Police Station under the blocking provisions of major highways.

The sources said that on October 21, 2022, Gujar Khan Police Station registered Case No. 1200 of 2022 against PTI activist Raja Yasir Mehmood in which the accused was arrested and a challan was submitted to court.

During the current, the first FIR against PTI leaders was recorded on January 25 at Mandira police station in which 13 PTI workers were named along with 170 unidentified suspects.

The sources further reported that a case was filed against former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the current year at the city’s police station on March 14, in which 44 unknown PTI workers were also named.

On March 14, a case was registered at Waris Khan Police Station for injuring two police officers Constable Amir and Constable Moazzam during a protest on Murree Road by PTI leaders.

In FIR no. 635, Former PA Vice President Abbasi, Former MP Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Former MP Ejaz Khan Jazi, Former PHA President Asif Mehmood, Saba Qureshi, Khalid Khan, Malik Nauman, Raja Fakhar and 25-30 unknown workers were named.

On March 15, a case was registered against a single unknown PTI worker at Waris Khan Police Station in Rawalpindi District and the case is still under investigation.

On March 19, 2023, the 10th case was filed against PTI leaders at Naseerabad Police Station in Rawalpindi for depriving citizens of transportation by blocking M-1 highway during protests.

In FIR No. 1249, former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar, Ali Amin Gandapur and 200 unknown workers were named.

Published in The Express Tribune, May 5, 2023.

Published in The Express Tribune, May 5, 2023.

