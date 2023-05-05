All the witnesses who testified in Donald Trump’s rape trial





E. Jean Carroll

Longtime writer and advice columnist for Elle magazine

What she said

Over the course of three days, Carroll testified in detail about her account of the alleged rape, her response at the time, and her behavior in the decades that followed. She said Trump raped her in a dressing room in the lingerie department on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman. She said she believed the attack happened on a Thursday evening in the spring of 1996, but was not sure when. And she said she immediately told two friends but never told anyone else until 2019 when the Me Too movement inspired her to post her account. .

why is it important

Since there are no third-party eyewitnesses and no physical evidence, the Carrolls case hinges on the credibility of the jury. Trump’s attorney used his cross-examination to try to cast doubt on Carroll’s motives and memory, but Carroll didn’t hesitate, saying these are facts I could never forget.

Lisa Birnbach

A writer and longtime friend of Carroll

What she said

She testified that Carroll called her in the early evening one spring night in 1996 and told her she had just left Bergdorf, where she met Trump, who assaulted her in a dressing room, shooting her down and penetrating her with his penis. Birnbach said she told Carroll that Trump had raped her and advised her to report the incident to the police.

why is it important

As one of two people Carroll says he spoke to at the same time, Birnbach helped undermine Trump’s claim that Carroll invented the incident as an afterthought. Birnbach’s testimony also corroborated Carroll’s account at the time: She said she remembered Carroll’s call coming in the spring of 1996 because it was shortly after Birnbach had published an article in New York Magazine on his visit to Mar-a-Lago.

carol martin

A retired journalist and a longtime friend and former colleague of Carroll

What she said

According to Martin, Carroll came to see her a day or two after the alleged incident and told her about it. She said, Trump attacked me, Martin said, recalling that Carroll was visibly upset. I was completely stunned, Martin said. She said she warned Carroll against taking any action in response to the incident because it was Donald Trump and he had lots of lawyers and he would bury him.

why is it important

Like Birnbach, Martin says Carroll told him about the rape at the same time, undermining Trump’s argument that Carroll fabricated the story in recent years.

Cheryl Beal

A former Bergdorf Goodman employee who worked on the sixth floor

What she said

She testified that on Thursday evenings in the 1990s, the sixth floor of the luxury department store was not very busy, an attendant was not always present in the lingerie department and the locker rooms were sometimes unlocked.

why is it important

Bealls’ testimony confirmed aspects of Carrolls’ account, including that she and Trump found the sixth floor free of customers or vendors and that Trump led her to an unlocked locker room.

Robert Salerno

A former employee of Bergdorf Goodman

What he said

He testified that in the 1990s Bergdorf stayed open late on Thursday nights and he did not believe there were security cameras on the sixth floor.

why is it important

His testimony confirmed Carroll’s recollection that the alleged assault occurred on a Thursday evening. Trump’s attorneys have sought to raise questions about why Carroll did not seek security camera footage from the night in question.

Jessica Leeds

A retired businesswoman from Asheville, North Carolina

What she said

She testified that in the late 1970s, she randomly met Trump on a plane while the two were sitting next to each other. According to Leeds, Trump sexually assaulted her during the flight, fondling her breasts and trying to put his hand under her skirt.

why is it important

Leeds is one of more than two dozen women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Carrolls’ attorneys seek to characterize Trump as a serial perpetrator of sexual assault, and they presented Leeds’ testimony as part of that alleged pattern.

Natacha Stoynoff

A former People magazine reporter

What she said

She testified that in 2005 she traveled to Mar-a-Lago to write a story about the upcoming one-year wedding anniversary of Trump and his wife, Melania. Finding himself alone in a room with Trump, Stoynoff said, he pushed her against a wall and began kissing her without her consent.

why is it important

Like Leeds’ testimony, Stoynoff’s account contributes to Carroll’s argument that Trump has a habit of sexually assaulting women.

Cande Carroll

E. Jean Carrolls sister

What she said

Cande Carroll testified that she and her sister rarely spoke to their parents about negative experiences and that their parents regularly encouraged them to come out publicly with a positive attitude. Cande also said that she and her sister never talked to each other about personal issues during their childhood. She learned of the alleged rape, she said, by reading an excerpt from E. Jeans published in New York Magazine. When asked why it didn’t surprise her that her sister hadn’t told her about the incident sooner, she replied: She just wouldn’t have. We didn’t talk about those things.

why is it important

Trump’s lawyers have questioned why E. Jean says she didn’t tell anyone but two friends about the alleged incident for more than two decades. Candes’ testimony was provided to help explain why Carroll might not have informed his family.

Leslie Lebowitz

A clinical psychologist who interviewed Carroll

What she said

She said Carroll suffered from several psychological disorders attributable to the alleged rape, including a decrease in her ability to feel positive about herself and avoidance behaviors that prevented her from maintaining a love life.

why is it important

She reinforced the idea that Carroll experienced a traumatic psychological event. Carroll testified that she has not been able to have sex or participate in a romantic relationship since the alleged rape, and Lebowitz’s testimony seemed to support this notion. It is possible that his testimony could increase the damages the jury chooses to award Carroll.

Ashlee Humphrey

Associate Professor at Northwestern Universitys Medill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communication

What she said

She testified that the cost of repairing Carroll’s reputation due to remarks made by Trump about her would be $2.76 million.

why is it important

His testimony was likely provided to give jurors a framework to assess damages if they find Trump defamed Carroll.

Roberta Myers

The former editor of Elle magazine

What she said

She oversaw Elle for many years during which Carroll’s advice column appeared in the magazine. She testified that Carroll was very important to the brand and her column was extremely popular.

why is it important

Carroll’s attorneys argued that the loss of his Elle column, which occurred after Myers’ tenure, was due to Carroll’s disparagement of Trump and significantly damaged his career and reputation. Myers’ testimony was likely offered to demonstrate that Carroll was a prominent figure with much to lose.

