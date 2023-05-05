Imran Khan to be charged May 10 in Toshakhana case – Times of India





ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad announced on Friday that it will indict former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid proceeds from the sale of state gifts. The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the election Pakistan’s Commission ruled that he failed to declare funds he received after selling gifts from foreign dignitaries. Toshkhana is a treasury where gifts received in honor of foreign dignitaries are stored Khan, 70, challenged the maintainability of the case, but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Sessions Court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding jurisdiction after hearing the arguments of counsel. The judge announced the indictment of the accused Khan and also summoned the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in person on the day of the indictment. Previously, the court had set February 7 to indict him, but the process was repeatedly postponed as Khan was not present and his lawyers also insisted on deciding the case’s maintainability. The case is based on the ECP decision of November 22 last year which decided to hold a trial of Khan and then sent a reference to the court that he had misled officials about the gifts he received. received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister. .The cricketer-turned-politician is currently facing over 140 cases registered against him on treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy and other charges.Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, which he alleged was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. would soon be filed against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finnoexpert.com/2023/05/05/imran-khan-to-face-indictment-on-may-10-in-toshakhana-case-times-of-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos