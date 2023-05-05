Watch the video taken for the trial of E. John Carroll





Donald Trump has been filed for a rape and libel lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll. He denied the rape and defended his comments in the “Access Hollywood” tape. The 48-minute video was shown to jurors in court this week. Watch it below. Loading Something is loading.

The legal team of E. Jean Carroll has released 48 minutes of Donald Trump’s deposition, which was shown to jurors this week during his ongoing rape trial.

The video, which is a collection of segments from a much longer deposition, was entered into evidence and presented in federal court in Manhattan, where Trump faces civil allegations of rape and defamation.

Carroll’s legal team distributed the video to reporters on Friday after a group of media organizations, including Insider, said it would ask the judge hearing the case to order its release.

The ex-president appears weak in most depositions, speaking in a sullen tone as he denied ever meeting Carroll, who accused him of rape, and later defaming her when he called her a liar.

Under oath, Trump denied the rape

In response to deposition questions from Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, Trump continued to deny raping Carroll, as she claimed, and called her “mentally ill” and “not my type.” Yet when he showed a photo of him meeting her at an event in 1987, about 17 minutes into the video posted above, he mistakes her for his then-wife.

“It’s Marla,” Trump said when shown the photo, pointing to Carroll. “It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife.”

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney in the deposition, corrected him.

“No, it’s Carroll,” Habba said.

“It’s very unclear,” Trump replied.

Trump claimed never to have met Carroll. But a photo Carroll submitted in the lawsuit shows the two at a party in 1987 (Trump is far left and Carroll is second from left). E. Jean Carroll

Trump sat for deposition at Trump Tower on October 19. Transcripts of some parts have already been published in legal documents in January.

Carroll, a former longtime Elle magazine columnist and talk show host, alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the spring of 1996. The two recognized each other, she said , and she agreed to help buy him a present for a woman. The two went to the lingerie section of the store and joked that Trump was wearing a lacy bodysuit, according to Carroll.

According to Carroll, the two entered a dressing room, where Trump pinned her to the wall and raped her. The next day, she told two of her friends about the incident, both of whom testified at the trial this week. The three women kept the story secret until Carroll went public with her claims in 2019, when Trump denied ever meeting her and called her a lying political operative.

In the deposition, Trump said he rarely bought gifts for the women he dated and denied publicly dating other women while married to Maples. The billionaire said he doesn’t remember shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury department store a block from Trump Tower. In other parts of the deposition, he says he went there “very rarely”.

Trump also repeated his claim that Carroll was not his “type”.

“I say this with the greatest respect, it’s not my style,” Trump said. “Not my type in any way, shape or form.”

Trump said the same of Kaplan, who was deposing him.

“You wouldn’t be my choice either,” Trump said. “I hope you’re not insulted. I’m being honest.”

His voice rose to anger as he denied raping Carroll and claimed the allegations were part of a political conspiracy.

“She’s accusing me of rape for raping her. That’s not true,” he told Kaplan. “And you know that’s not true, you’re also a political operative. You’re a disgrace.”

Trump said a ‘star’ was allowed to grab women by the genitals

During the deposition, Trump saw the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where, in 2005, he bragged to TV personality Billy Bush about grabbing women by the genitals.

He sat stone-faced as he played. Trump defended his remarks as “locker room talk” and said his remarks about women getting grabbed by anyone who is a “star” were accurate. He said he personally called himself a “star”.

“If you look at the last million years, that’s largely true,” Trump said. “Unfortunately or fortunately.”

Kaplan also asked Trump about his social media claim that Carroll said he “passed out” on her. Trump didn’t seem to know what the word meant, saying it was a substitute for “an act that she says happened and didn’t happen and that’s better than the word that starts with F”.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court with his attorney Roberta Kaplan. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trump appeared to mix various timelines throughout the deposition video shown to jurors.

He said he was unsure of the dates of some of his weddings. He also said a ‘very nice’ article about him by former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff was published ‘months’ before she accused him of raping her as she spoke about it. , when it had actually been released over a decade earlier. When asked when he married Melania Trump, his third and current wife, Trump said he wasn’t sure (it was January 2005).

Trump has sat for several depositions in legal challenges since leaving the presidency in 2021. The one he took for Carroll’s case is the first to be made public. It is also the first time that he has been personally tried in a legal case. Others were fired or settled before going to trial, or were against his company but not against him as an individual.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said Trump would not testify in the Carroll trial and closed the defense Thursday afternoon without bringing any witnesses. The judge gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a motion asking to reopen the case if Trump changes his mind.

If Trump doesn’t appear like he hasn’t for the duration of the trial, closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, with jury deliberations set to begin Tuesday morning.

